Reviewing Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG)’s and Its Peers results

Harley-Davidson Inc. (NYSE:HOG) is a company in the Recreational Vehicles industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Harley-Davidson Inc. has 96.7% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 69.46% institutional ownership for its rivals. 0.2% of Harley-Davidson Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.62% of all Recreational Vehicles companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Harley-Davidson Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harley-Davidson Inc. 0.00% 27.00% 5.00% Industry Average 275.76% 31.30% 12.63%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Harley-Davidson Inc. and its competitors’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Harley-Davidson Inc. N/A 36 13.14 Industry Average 123.20M 44.68M 18.66

Harley-Davidson Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Harley-Davidson Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Harley-Davidson Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Industry Average 0.00 1.40 2.25 2.69

Harley-Davidson Inc. currently has an average target price of $42.75, suggesting a potential upside of 38.75%. The rivals have a potential upside of 28.91%. Based on the results given earlier, Harley-Davidson Inc.’s rivals are looking more favorable than the stock itself, equities research analysts’ opionion.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Harley-Davidson Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Harley-Davidson Inc. 0.25% 0.28% -1.97% -1.92% -18.94% 4.87% Industry Average 3.50% 2.98% 9.54% 30.39% 22.34% 36.21%

For the past year Harley-Davidson Inc. was less bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Harley-Davidson Inc. are 1.2 and 1.1. Competitively, Harley-Davidson Inc.’s rivals have 1.86 and 0.95 for Current and Quick Ratio. Harley-Davidson Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Harley-Davidson Inc.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.2 shows that Harley-Davidson Inc. is 20.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Harley-Davidson Inc.’s peers have beta of 1.34 which is 34.25% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Harley-Davidson Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Harley-Davidson Inc.’s peers beat on 7 of the 6 factors Harley-Davidson Inc.

Harley-Davidson, Inc. primarily manufactures and sells cruiser and touring motorcycles. The company operates through two segments, Motorcycles & Related Products, and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services. It offers motorcycle parts and accessories, such as replacement parts, and mechanical and cosmetic accessories; general merchandise, including MotorClothes apparel and riding gears; and various services to its independent dealers comprising motorcycle services, business management training programs, and customized dealer software packages. This segment also licenses the Harley-Davidson name and other trademarks. It sells its products to retail customers through a network of independent dealers, as well as ecommerce channels in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The Financial Services segment provides wholesale and retail financing services; and insurance and insurance-related programs primarily to Harley-Davidson dealers and retail customers in the United States and Canada. This segment offers wholesale financial services, such as floorplan and open account financing of motorcycles, and motorcycle parts and accessories; and retail financing services, including installment lending for the purchase of new and used Harley-Davidson motorcycles. It also operates as an agent providing point-of-sale protection products, including motorcycle insurance, extended service contracts, credit protection, and motorcycle maintenance protection. Harley-Davidson, Inc. was founded in 1903 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.