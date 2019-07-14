Reviewing Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG)’s and Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)’s results

Harley-Davidson Inc. (NYSE:HOG) and Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) compete with each other in the Recreational Vehicles sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harley-Davidson Inc. 36 1.05 N/A 2.95 11.87 Fox Factory Holding Corp. 69 4.74 N/A 2.07 34.79

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Fox Factory Holding Corp. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Harley-Davidson Inc. The company that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Harley-Davidson Inc. is currently more affordable than Fox Factory Holding Corp., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Harley-Davidson Inc. and Fox Factory Holding Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harley-Davidson Inc. 0.00% 24.6% 4.6% Fox Factory Holding Corp. 0.00% 26.3% 16.5%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.16 beta means Harley-Davidson Inc.’s volatility is 16.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 1.16 beta which is 16.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

1.2 and 1.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Harley-Davidson Inc. Its rival Fox Factory Holding Corp.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.4 and 1.3 respectively. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Harley-Davidson Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Harley-Davidson Inc. and Fox Factory Holding Corp. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Harley-Davidson Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Fox Factory Holding Corp. 0 1 0 2.00

Harley-Davidson Inc.’s consensus price target is $43, while its potential upside is 17.39%. Fox Factory Holding Corp. on the other hand boasts of a $63 consensus price target and a -22.16% potential downside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Harley-Davidson Inc. seems more appealing than Fox Factory Holding Corp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Harley-Davidson Inc. and Fox Factory Holding Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 93.5% and 0%. Harley-Davidson Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Fox Factory Holding Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Harley-Davidson Inc. -3.48% -12.75% -4.22% -14.17% -14.48% 2.46% Fox Factory Holding Corp. -2.91% -7.38% 19.74% 7.75% 97.86% 22.51%

For the past year Harley-Davidson Inc. was less bullish than Fox Factory Holding Corp.

Summary

Fox Factory Holding Corp. beats on 9 of the 12 factors Harley-Davidson Inc.

Harley-Davidson, Inc. primarily manufactures and sells cruiser and touring motorcycles. The company operates through two segments, Motorcycles & Related Products, and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services. It offers motorcycle parts and accessories, such as replacement parts, and mechanical and cosmetic accessories; general merchandise, including MotorClothes apparel and riding gears; and various services to its independent dealers comprising motorcycle services, business management training programs, and customized dealer software packages. This segment also licenses the Harley-Davidson name and other trademarks. It sells its products to retail customers through a network of independent dealers, as well as ecommerce channels in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The Financial Services segment provides wholesale and retail financing services; and insurance and insurance-related programs primarily to Harley-Davidson dealers and retail customers in the United States and Canada. This segment offers wholesale financial services, such as floorplan and open account financing of motorcycles, and motorcycle parts and accessories; and retail financing services, including installment lending for the purchase of new and used Harley-Davidson motorcycles. It also operates as an agent providing point-of-sale protection products, including motorcycle insurance, extended service contracts, credit protection, and motorcycle maintenance protection. Harley-Davidson, Inc. was founded in 1903 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles. It also provides mountain and road bike wheels, and other performance cycling components, including cranks, bars, stems, and seat posts, as well as aftermarket products to retailers and distributors. Fox Factory Holding Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Scotts Valley, California.