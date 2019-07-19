Reviewing HarborOne Bancorp Inc. (HONE)’s and Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between HarborOne Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) and Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Savings & Loans industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HarborOne Bancorp Inc. 17 4.40 N/A 0.36 51.75 Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. 14 2.27 N/A 0.83 18.20

In table 1 we can see HarborOne Bancorp Inc. and Pathfinder Bancorp Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than HarborOne Bancorp Inc. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. HarborOne Bancorp Inc. is currently more expensive than Pathfinder Bancorp Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of HarborOne Bancorp Inc. and Pathfinder Bancorp Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HarborOne Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 3.7% 0.4% Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 6% 0.4%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

HarborOne Bancorp Inc. and Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 19.6% and 20.1%. Insiders owned 56.02% of HarborOne Bancorp Inc. shares. Comparatively, Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. has 0.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HarborOne Bancorp Inc. -1.97% 4.49% 15.68% 2.57% 2.97% 15.61% Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. 8.66% 12.06% 1.83% -0.33% -2.71% -3.9%

For the past year HarborOne Bancorp Inc. has 15.61% stronger performance while Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. has -3.9% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors HarborOne Bancorp Inc. beats Pathfinder Bancorp Inc.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities throughout Southeastern Massachusetts. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise residential and commercial real estate loans, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, commercial loans, construction loans, and auto and other consumer loans. The company, through its subsidiary, Merrimack Mortgage Company, LLC, also originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans. It operates 14 full-service branches, 2 limited service branches, and 13 free-standing ATMs. In addition, the company offers a range of educational services through Â‘HarborOne U,Â’ with classes on small business, financial literacy, and personal enrichment. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Brockton, Massachusetts. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. is a subsidiary of Harborone Mutual Bancshares, Mhc.

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in Oswego and Onondaga counties, New York. It accepts various deposits, including checking accounts, saving accounts, money management and money market deposit accounts, demand deposits, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; small business loans; consumer loans comprising automobile, recreational vehicles, and unsecured personal loans, as well as unsecured lines of credit and loans secured by deposit accounts; commercial and municipal loans; home equity loans; and junior liens. As of March 30, 2017, it operated nine full service offices. The company was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Oswego, New York.