Reviewing Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (HASI)’s and New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR)’s results

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (NYSE:HASI) and New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) compete with each other in the REIT – Diversified sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. 27 26.07 N/A 1.00 27.45 New Senior Investment Group Inc. 6 1.12 N/A -1.92 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. and New Senior Investment Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. 0.00% 7.5% 2.5% New Senior Investment Group Inc. 0.00% -47.3% -6.7%

Volatility and Risk

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. has a 1.06 beta, while its volatility is 6.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. New Senior Investment Group Inc. on the other hand, has 0.73 beta which makes it 27.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. and New Senior Investment Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 New Senior Investment Group Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc.’s consensus target price is $29, while its potential upside is 6.93%. On the other hand, New Senior Investment Group Inc.’s potential upside is 18.11% and its consensus target price is $7.5. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, New Senior Investment Group Inc. is looking more favorable than Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. and New Senior Investment Group Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 78% and 75.3%. Insiders owned roughly 3.1% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, New Senior Investment Group Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. -1.47% -1.08% 3.55% 23.09% 40.91% 44.09% New Senior Investment Group Inc. 1.42% 6.9% 26.64% 38.45% 2% 73.06%

For the past year Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. was less bullish than New Senior Investment Group Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. beats New Senior Investment Group Inc.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. provides a range of debt and equity investments to the energy efficiency and renewable energy markets in the United States. The companyÂ’s projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildingÂ’s or facilityÂ’s energy usage or cost through enhancing or installing various building components, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems. Its projects also comprise renewable energy projects, which deploy cleaner energy sources, such as solar and wind to generate power production. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company is headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland.