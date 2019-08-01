Reviewing Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (HASI)’s and Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:REIT)’s results

Both Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (NYSE:HASI) and Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:REIT) are each other’s competitor in the REIT – Diversified industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. 26 25.33 N/A 1.00 26.36 Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) 79 4.90 N/A 3.43 23.82

Table 1 demonstrates Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. and Lamar Advertising Company (REIT)’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) has higher revenue and earnings than Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. The business that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. is currently more expensive than Lamar Advertising Company (REIT), because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. 0.00% 7.5% 2.5% Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) 0.00% 30.9% 7.3%

Volatility & Risk

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. has a beta of 1.11 and its 11.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Lamar Advertising Company (REIT)’s beta is 1.06 which is 6.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. and Lamar Advertising Company (REIT).

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) 0 0 0 0.00

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc.’s upside potential is 0.18% at a $27.5 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. and Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 72.9% and 96.2%. 3.4% are Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT)’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. -1.61% 0.92% 13.96% 14.51% 38.23% 38.37% Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) 2.02% 0.75% 7.44% 7.4% 21.92% 18.18%

For the past year Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. has stronger performance than Lamar Advertising Company (REIT)

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) beats Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. provides a range of debt and equity investments to the energy efficiency and renewable energy markets in the United States. The companyÂ’s projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildingÂ’s or facilityÂ’s energy usage or cost through enhancing or installing various building components, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems. Its projects also comprise renewable energy projects, which deploy cleaner energy sources, such as solar and wind to generate power production. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company is headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland.

Lamar Advertising Company is a publicly owned equity real estate investment trust. The firm primarily engages in selling advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, and logo plates. Lamar Advertising Company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.