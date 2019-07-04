Reviewing Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (HASI)’s and Its Rivals results

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (NYSE:HASI) is a company in the REIT – Diversified industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. has 72.9% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 65.94% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. has 3.4% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 4.89% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. 0.00% 7.50% 2.50% Industry Average 5.48% 10.89% 2.80%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. N/A 25 26.36 Industry Average 33.72M 615.07M 117.56

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Industry Average 1.00 1.42 1.88 2.56

$27.5 is the consensus target price of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc., with a potential downside of -1.86%. The rivals have a potential upside of 18.24%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. is looking more favorable than its rivals, analysts’ view.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. -1.61% 0.92% 13.96% 14.51% 38.23% 38.37% Industry Average 2.63% 3.86% 7.19% 10.93% 16.92% 17.29%

For the past year Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. has stronger performance than Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc.’s rivals.

Volatility and Risk

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. has a beta of 1.11 and its 11.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc.’s rivals have beta of 0.80 which is 19.53% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc.’s rivals show that they’re better in 5 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. provides a range of debt and equity investments to the energy efficiency and renewable energy markets in the United States. The companyÂ’s projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildingÂ’s or facilityÂ’s energy usage or cost through enhancing or installing various building components, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems. Its projects also comprise renewable energy projects, which deploy cleaner energy sources, such as solar and wind to generate power production. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company is headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland.