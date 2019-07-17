Reviewing Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (HASI)’s and Its Competitors results

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (NYSE:HASI) is a company in the REIT – Diversified industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. has 72.9% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 65.94% institutional ownership for its peers. 3.4% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.89% of all REIT – Diversified companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. 0.00% 7.50% 2.50% Industry Average 5.48% 10.89% 2.80%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. and its peers’ .

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. N/A 25 26.36 Industry Average 33.72M 615.07M 117.56

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Industry Average 1.00 1.47 1.78 2.56

With consensus target price of $27.5, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. has a potential downside of -1.43%. The potential upside of the rivals is 18.98%. Given Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc.’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. -1.61% 0.92% 13.96% 14.51% 38.23% 38.37% Industry Average 2.63% 3.86% 7.19% 10.93% 16.92% 17.29%

For the past year Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. was more bullish than its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. has a beta of 1.11 and its 11.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc.’s peers are 19.53% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.80 beta.

Dividends

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc.’s rivals show that they’re better in 5 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. provides a range of debt and equity investments to the energy efficiency and renewable energy markets in the United States. The companyÂ’s projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildingÂ’s or facilityÂ’s energy usage or cost through enhancing or installing various building components, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems. Its projects also comprise renewable energy projects, which deploy cleaner energy sources, such as solar and wind to generate power production. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company is headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland.