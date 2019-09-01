Reviewing Hanmi Financial Corporation (HAFC)’s and Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HAFC) and Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Regional – Pacific Banks industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hanmi Financial Corporation 22 2.69 N/A 1.81 11.88 Umpqua Holdings Corporation 17 2.91 N/A 1.43 12.18

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Hanmi Financial Corporation and Umpqua Holdings Corporation. Umpqua Holdings Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Hanmi Financial Corporation. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Hanmi Financial Corporation is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Umpqua Holdings Corporation, indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HAFC) and Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hanmi Financial Corporation 0.00% 10.2% 1% Umpqua Holdings Corporation 0.00% 7.8% 1.2%

Risk & Volatility

Hanmi Financial Corporation has a beta of 1.08 and its 8.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Umpqua Holdings Corporation has a 1.07 beta and it is 7.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Hanmi Financial Corporation and Umpqua Holdings Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hanmi Financial Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Umpqua Holdings Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Hanmi Financial Corporation’s consensus target price is $21.5, while its potential upside is 20.04%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 92% of Hanmi Financial Corporation shares and 90.9% of Umpqua Holdings Corporation shares. Insiders held roughly 1.4% of Hanmi Financial Corporation’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.7% of Umpqua Holdings Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hanmi Financial Corporation -1.42% -3.15% -8.55% -4.23% -14.55% 9.09% Umpqua Holdings Corporation -0.34% 3.74% 0.17% -1.63% -18.79% 9.81%

For the past year Hanmi Financial Corporation was less bullish than Umpqua Holdings Corporation.

Summary

Hanmi Financial Corporation beats on 6 of the 10 factors Umpqua Holdings Corporation.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides real estate loans, such as commercial property, construction, and residential property loans; and commercial and industrial loans, which include commercial term loans and commercial lines of credit, as well as various international finance and trade services and products, including letters of credit, and import and export financing. In addition, it offers consumer loans comprising automobile loans, secured and unsecured personal loans, home improvement loans, home equity lines of credit, unsecured lines of credit, and credit cards; and small business administration loans for business purposes, such as owner-occupied commercial real estate, business acquisitions, start-ups, franchise financing, working capital, improvements and renovations, inventory and equipment, and debt-refinancing. As of January 24, 2017, the company operated 41 full-service branches and 6 loan production offices in California, Texas, Illinois, Virginia, New Jersey, New York, Colorado, Washington, and Georgia. Hanmi Financial Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage businesses. It operates through Community Banking and Home Lending segments. The Community Banking segment provides loan and deposit products to business and retail customers. The Home Lending segment originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans. It also offers various deposit products, such as non-interest bearing checking accounts, interest bearing checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; financial planning, trust, and investments services to high net worth individuals; and retail brokerage and investment advisory services. The companyÂ’s loan products include loans for business and commercial customers, including accounts receivable and inventory financing, multi-family loans, equipment loans, commercial equipment leases, international trade, real estate construction loans, permanent financing, small business administration program financing, and capital markets and treasury management services; loan products for small businesses; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans for the construction, purchase, and refinancing of residential owner-occupied and rental properties; and consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured personal loans, home equity and personal lines of credit, and motor vehicle loans. In addition, it provides technology-based services, including remote deposit capture, online banking, bill pay and treasury, mobile banking, voice response banking, automatic payroll deposit programs, ATMs, product kiosks, and Website. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated commercial banking centers in 346 locations. Umpqua Holdings Corporation was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.