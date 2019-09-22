Reviewing Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI)’s and Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) and Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Textile – Apparel Clothing industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hanesbrands Inc. 16 0.74 N/A 1.50 10.73 Ralph Lauren Corporation 112 1.13 N/A 5.60 18.62

Demonstrates Hanesbrands Inc. and Ralph Lauren Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Ralph Lauren Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Hanesbrands Inc. Business that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Hanesbrands Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Ralph Lauren Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Hanesbrands Inc. and Ralph Lauren Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hanesbrands Inc. 0.00% 60.7% 7.4% Ralph Lauren Corporation 0.00% 12.7% 7.1%

Volatility and Risk

Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1.1 beta, while its volatility is 10.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Ralph Lauren Corporation’s 12.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.88 beta.

Liquidity

1.7 and 0.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Hanesbrands Inc. Its rival Ralph Lauren Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3 and 2.3 respectively. Ralph Lauren Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Hanesbrands Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Hanesbrands Inc. and Ralph Lauren Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hanesbrands Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 Ralph Lauren Corporation 2 2 2 2.33

Hanesbrands Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 11.65% and an $16 consensus price target. Ralph Lauren Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $122.83 consensus price target and a 32.12% potential upside. Based on the data delivered earlier, Ralph Lauren Corporation is looking more favorable than Hanesbrands Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Hanesbrands Inc. and Ralph Lauren Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 95.7% and 0%. Insiders owned 0.8% of Hanesbrands Inc. shares. Competitively, Ralph Lauren Corporation has 1.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hanesbrands Inc. -2.84% -5.19% -11.3% 7.63% -26.7% 28.41% Ralph Lauren Corporation -5.01% -8.3% -19.64% -10.88% -23.3% 0.74%

For the past year Hanesbrands Inc. was more bullish than Ralph Lauren Corporation.

Summary

Ralph Lauren Corporation beats on 10 of the 12 factors Hanesbrands Inc.

Hanesbrands Inc., a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells various basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Innerwear, Activewear, Direct to Consumer, and International. It sells bras, panties, shapewears, hosiery, menÂ’s underwear, childrenÂ’s underwear, and socks; and other activewear, such as T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels. The company licenses its Champion name for footwear and sports accessories. It provides its products primarily under the Hanes, Champion, Maidenform, DIM, Playtex, Bali, JMS/Just My Size, Nur Die/Nur Der, LÂ’eggs, Lovable, Wonderbra, Flexees, Lilyette, Gear for Sports, Bonds, Berlei, Shock Absorber, Abanderado, Rinbros, and Zorba brand names. The company markets its products through retailers, wholesalers, and third party embellishers, as well as directly to consumers. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 252 outlet stores in the United States and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 460 retail and outlet stores internationally; and Websites under the Hanes, One Hanes Place, JMS/Just My Size, and Champion names. The company also sells its products in Europe, Australia, Asia, Latin America, Canada, the Middle East, Africa, and the Caribbean. Hanesbrands Inc. was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers apparel, including a range of menÂ’s, womenÂ’s, and childrenÂ’s clothing; accessories, which comprise footwear, eyewear, watches, fine jewelry, hats, belts, and leather goods, such as handbags and luggage; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, paints, tabletops, and giftware; and fragrances. The company sells apparel and accessories under the Ralph Lauren Collection, Ralph Lauren Purple Label, Polo Ralph Lauren, Double RL, Lauren Ralph Lauren, Polo and RLX Golf, Polo Ralph Lauren Children, Chaps, Club Monaco, and other brand names; women's fragrances under the Ralph Lauren Blue, Romance collection, RALPH collection, and Big Pony collection brand names; and men's fragrances under the Safari, Polo Sport, Polo Green, Polo Blue, Polo Blue Sport, Purple Label, Polo Black, Double Black, Big Pony collection, Polo Red collection, and Polo Supreme Oud brands. Its restaurant concepts include The Polo Bar in New York City; RL Restaurant in Chicago; Ralph's in Paris; and Ralph's Coffee concept in London. Ralph Lauren Corporation sells its products to department stores, specialty stores, and golf and pro shops, as well as through its retail stores, concession-based shop-within-shops, and its e-commerce sites. It directly operates 466 retail stores and 619 concession-based shop-within-shops; and operates 105 Ralph Lauren stores, 22 Ralph Lauren concession shops, and 136 Club Monaco stores and shops through licensing partners. Ralph Lauren Corporation was founded in 1967 and is based in New York, New York.