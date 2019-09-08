Reviewing Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI)’s and Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)’s results

As Textile – Apparel Clothing companies, Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) and Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hanesbrands Inc. 17 0.70 N/A 1.50 10.73 Levi Strauss & Co. 21 1.12 N/A 1.01 18.82

Table 1 demonstrates Hanesbrands Inc. and Levi Strauss & Co.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Levi Strauss & Co. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Hanesbrands Inc. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Hanesbrands Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Levi Strauss & Co.

Profitability

Table 2 has Hanesbrands Inc. and Levi Strauss & Co.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hanesbrands Inc. 0.00% 60.7% 7.4% Levi Strauss & Co. 0.00% 38.8% 11%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Hanesbrands Inc. are 1.7 and 0.6. Competitively, Levi Strauss & Co. has 2.4 and 1.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Levi Strauss & Co.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Hanesbrands Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Hanesbrands Inc. and Levi Strauss & Co. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hanesbrands Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 Levi Strauss & Co. 1 0 4 2.80

$16 is Hanesbrands Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 13.31%. Competitively the consensus target price of Levi Strauss & Co. is $24, which is potential 40.52% upside. The data provided earlier shows that Levi Strauss & Co. appears more favorable than Hanesbrands Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Hanesbrands Inc. and Levi Strauss & Co. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 95.7% and 78.4%. Insiders owned roughly 0.8% of Hanesbrands Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 3.7% are Levi Strauss & Co.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hanesbrands Inc. -2.84% -5.19% -11.3% 7.63% -26.7% 28.41% Levi Strauss & Co. -0.94% -10.31% -15.78% 0% 0% -14.95%

For the past year Hanesbrands Inc. had bullish trend while Levi Strauss & Co. had bearish trend.

Summary

Levi Strauss & Co. beats on 9 of the 12 factors Hanesbrands Inc.

Hanesbrands Inc., a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells various basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Innerwear, Activewear, Direct to Consumer, and International. It sells bras, panties, shapewears, hosiery, menÂ’s underwear, childrenÂ’s underwear, and socks; and other activewear, such as T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels. The company licenses its Champion name for footwear and sports accessories. It provides its products primarily under the Hanes, Champion, Maidenform, DIM, Playtex, Bali, JMS/Just My Size, Nur Die/Nur Der, LÂ’eggs, Lovable, Wonderbra, Flexees, Lilyette, Gear for Sports, Bonds, Berlei, Shock Absorber, Abanderado, Rinbros, and Zorba brand names. The company markets its products through retailers, wholesalers, and third party embellishers, as well as directly to consumers. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 252 outlet stores in the United States and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 460 retail and outlet stores internationally; and Websites under the Hanes, One Hanes Place, JMS/Just My Size, and Champion names. The company also sells its products in Europe, Australia, Asia, Latin America, Canada, the Middle East, Africa, and the Caribbean. Hanesbrands Inc. was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.