Reviewing Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC)’s and The First Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS)’s results

Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HWC) and The First Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) compete with each other in the Regional – Southeast Banks sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hancock Whitney Corporation 41 2.73 N/A 3.72 11.17 The First Bancshares Inc. 31 4.22 N/A 2.05 16.22

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Hancock Whitney Corporation and The First Bancshares Inc. The First Bancshares Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Hancock Whitney Corporation. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Hancock Whitney Corporation’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of The First Bancshares Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hancock Whitney Corporation 0.00% 10.4% 1.1% The First Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 6.1% 0.7%

Volatility and Risk

Hancock Whitney Corporation has a beta of 1.34 and its 34.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, The First Bancshares Inc.’s 68.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.32 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Hancock Whitney Corporation and The First Bancshares Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hancock Whitney Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 The First Bancshares Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Hancock Whitney Corporation has an average price target of $42, and a 16.86% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 80.2% of Hancock Whitney Corporation shares and 57.7% of The First Bancshares Inc. shares. 0.3% are Hancock Whitney Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 4.5% are The First Bancshares Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hancock Whitney Corporation 0.58% 4.03% -3.22% -1.35% -17.78% 19.83% The First Bancshares Inc. 3.98% 8.07% 7.2% 1.81% -13.29% 9.79%

For the past year Hancock Whitney Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than The First Bancshares Inc.

Summary

Hancock Whitney Corporation beats on 8 of the 10 factors The First Bancshares Inc.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of community banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and industrial; commercial real estate; construction and land development; and residential mortgages, including fixed and adjustable rate loans; and consumer loans comprising second lien mortgage home loans, home equity lines of credit, and nonresidential consumer purpose loans. In addition, the company offers treasury management services, investment brokerage services, letters of credit and financial guarantees, and revolving credit facilities. Further, it provides trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals. Additionally, the company provides insurance agency services, discount investment brokerage services, life insurance, and consumer financing services, as well as operates and sells foreclosed assets. It operates approximately 237 full service banking and financial services offices and 277 automated teller machines in Gulf south corridor, south Mississippi; southern and central Alabama; southern Louisiana; the northern, central, and Panhandle regions of Florida; and Houston, Texas under the Hancock and Whitney Bank brand names, as well as operates a loan production office in Nashville, Tennessee. The company was formerly known as Hancock Holding Company and changed its name to Hancock Whitney Corporation in May 2018. Hancock Whitney Corporation was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Gulfport, Mississippi.