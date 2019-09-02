Reviewing Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC)’s and Premier Financial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI)’s results

As Regional – Southeast Banks companies, Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HWC) and Premier Financial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hancock Whitney Corporation 40 2.61 N/A 3.72 11.17 Premier Financial Bancorp Inc. 16 3.16 N/A 1.58 9.89

Table 1 highlights Hancock Whitney Corporation and Premier Financial Bancorp Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Premier Financial Bancorp Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Hancock Whitney Corporation. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Hancock Whitney Corporation’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Premier Financial Bancorp Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hancock Whitney Corporation 0.00% 10.4% 1.1% Premier Financial Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 9.9% 1.2%

Volatility and Risk

Hancock Whitney Corporation’s current beta is 1.34 and it happens to be 34.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Premier Financial Bancorp Inc.’s 39.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.61 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Hancock Whitney Corporation and Premier Financial Bancorp Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hancock Whitney Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Premier Financial Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Hancock Whitney Corporation has an average price target of $42, and a 19.62% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 80.2% of Hancock Whitney Corporation shares and 32.6% of Premier Financial Bancorp Inc. shares. Hancock Whitney Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. Insiders Comparatively, held 3.9% of Premier Financial Bancorp Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hancock Whitney Corporation 0.58% 4.03% -3.22% -1.35% -17.78% 19.83% Premier Financial Bancorp Inc. 1.23% 3.86% -3.34% 7.87% -15.66% 4.76%

For the past year Hancock Whitney Corporation was more bullish than Premier Financial Bancorp Inc.

Summary

Hancock Whitney Corporation beats on 9 of the 10 factors Premier Financial Bancorp Inc.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of community banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and industrial; commercial real estate; construction and land development; and residential mortgages, including fixed and adjustable rate loans; and consumer loans comprising second lien mortgage home loans, home equity lines of credit, and nonresidential consumer purpose loans. In addition, the company offers treasury management services, investment brokerage services, letters of credit and financial guarantees, and revolving credit facilities. Further, it provides trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals. Additionally, the company provides insurance agency services, discount investment brokerage services, life insurance, and consumer financing services, as well as operates and sells foreclosed assets. It operates approximately 237 full service banking and financial services offices and 277 automated teller machines in Gulf south corridor, south Mississippi; southern and central Alabama; southern Louisiana; the northern, central, and Panhandle regions of Florida; and Houston, Texas under the Hancock and Whitney Bank brand names, as well as operates a loan production office in Nashville, Tennessee. The company was formerly known as Hancock Holding Company and changed its name to Hancock Whitney Corporation in May 2018. Hancock Whitney Corporation was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Gulfport, Mississippi.