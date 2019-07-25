Reviewing Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. (HJLI)’s and Second Sight Medical Products Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES)’s results

We are comparing Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:HJLI) and Second Sight Medical Products Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They both are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. 2 84.28 N/A -1.41 0.00 Second Sight Medical Products Inc. 1 15.49 N/A -0.53 0.00

Demonstrates Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. and Second Sight Medical Products Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Second Sight Medical Products Inc. 0.00% -823.3% -304.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. are 1.6 and 1.6 respectively. Its competitor Second Sight Medical Products Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 and its Quick Ratio is 0.8. Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Second Sight Medical Products Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. and Second Sight Medical Products Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Second Sight Medical Products Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Second Sight Medical Products Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $2.5 consensus target price and a 184.38% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 1.6% of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 6.3% of Second Sight Medical Products Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 31.5% of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Second Sight Medical Products Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. -9.09% -11.11% 29.03% -3.38% 0% 35.59% Second Sight Medical Products Inc. 1.27% -12.53% 30.04% -37.52% -50.66% 8.66%

For the past year Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Second Sight Medical Products Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. beats Second Sight Medical Products Inc.

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets prosthetic devices to restore functional vision to blind individuals in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, and Canada. The companyÂ’s product is the Argus II System, which treats outer retinal degenerations, such as retinitis pigmentosa. The company was formerly known as Second Sight LLC. and changed its name to Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Sylmar, California.