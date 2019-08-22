Reviewing Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. (HJLI)’s and Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)’s results

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:HJLI) and Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) compete with each other in the Medical Appliances & Equipment sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. 2 175.12 N/A -1.11 0.00 Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. 30 1.77 N/A -0.71 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. and Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. 0.00% -399.9% -240.7% Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. 0.00% -3.1% -1%

Liquidity

1.6 and 1.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. Its rival Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.4 and 1.4 respectively. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 1.3% of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 44.05% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 30% of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has 0.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. 3.19% 11.44% -52.94% -37.78% -57.58% -24.07% Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. 3.84% 6.4% 19.19% 25.45% -3.73% 12.05%

For the past year Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. has -24.07% weaker performance while Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has 12.05% stronger performance.

Summary

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. beats Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, markets, sells, manufactures, and distributes over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning segments. The companyÂ’s OTC healthcare products include Chloraseptic sore throat treatments and mouth pain products, Clear Eyes eye care products, Compound W wart removers, Dramamine Non-Drowsy naturals, Efferdent denture cleansers, Luden's throat drops, BC and Goody's analgesic powders, Beano for gas prevention, Debrox for ear wax removal, and Gaviscon for upset stomach remedies. Its OTC healthcare products portfolio also comprise Fess nasal saline sprays, Hydralyte for dehydration and electrolyte replacement, Monistat for vaginal treatment-anti-fungal, Nix lice/parasite treatments, DenTek for peg oral care, Summer's Eve feminine care products, Fleet laxatives, Pedia Lax pediatric laxatives, Ecotrin aspirin, Phazyme for gas relief, Tagamet acid reducers, and Uristat urinary tract infection treatments. The company also offers household cleaning products consisting of Chore Boy scrubbing Pads; Comet abrasive and non-abrasive powders, sprays, and creams; and Spic and Span brand products. It primarily offers its products to mass merchandisers, drug stores, and supermarkets, as well as club, convenience, and dollar stores. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.