Reviewing Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. (HJLI)’s and Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN)’s results

Both Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:HJLI) and Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) are each other’s competitor in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. 1 0.00 12.41M -1.11 0.00 Neovasc Inc. 3 0.00 6.50M -25.49 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. and Neovasc Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. and Neovasc Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. 1,286,943,897.13% -399.9% -240.7% Neovasc Inc. 196,653,858.95% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. and Neovasc Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 1.3% and 4.64%. Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc.’s share held by insiders are 30%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 7.84% of Neovasc Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. 3.19% 11.44% -52.94% -37.78% -57.58% -24.07% Neovasc Inc. -7.14% -42.47% -44.68% -63.78% -91.9% -54.73%

For the past year Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Neovasc Inc.

Summary

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. beats Neovasc Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Neovasc Inc., a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets cardiovascular devices worldwide. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina. The company also provides Peripatch biological tissue products that are used as components in third-party medical products, such as transcatheter heart valves for industry partners and other customers. In addition, it offers consulting and original equipment manufacturing services to other medical device companies. The company was formerly known as Medical Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Neovasc Inc. in July 2008. Neovasc Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.