Reviewing Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. (HJLI)’s and Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)’s results

As Medical Appliances & Equipment businesses, Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:HJLI) and Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. 2 167.46 N/A -1.11 0.00 Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. 27 291.33 N/A -1.46 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. and Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. and Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. 0.00% -399.9% -240.7% Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. 0.00% -149.5% -37.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. are 1.6 and 1.6. Competitively, Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. has 22.8 and 22.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 1.3% of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 74.8% of Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 30% of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.4% of Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. 3.19% 11.44% -52.94% -37.78% -57.58% -24.07% Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. -3.4% -13.46% 71.26% 158.63% 0% 142.89%

For the past year Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. has -24.07% weaker performance while Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. has 142.89% stronger performance.

Summary

Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc.