Reviewing Hamilton Lane Incorporated (HLNE)’s and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC)’s results

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hamilton Lane Incorporated 49 11.31 N/A 1.39 42.14 Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund 12 10.63 N/A 0.52 24.36

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Hamilton Lane Incorporated. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Hamilton Lane Incorporated is currently more expensive than Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund, because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hamilton Lane Incorporated 0.00% 33.7% 9.7% Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Hamilton Lane Incorporated and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hamilton Lane Incorporated 0 0 1 3.00 Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00

Hamilton Lane Incorporated’s upside potential currently stands at 6.53% and an $60 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Hamilton Lane Incorporated and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 87.7% and 0%. 8.1% are Hamilton Lane Incorporated’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 17.42% of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hamilton Lane Incorporated 0.03% 2.21% 18.35% 61.31% 20.51% 58.65% Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund -0.31% 0% 2.09% 6.28% 0.48% 14.43%

For the past year Hamilton Lane Incorporated’s stock price has bigger growth than Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund.

Summary

Hamilton Lane Incorporated beats on 11 of the 10 factors Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions. For direct investments, the firm invests in mid and late venture, mature companies, growth equity, distressed debt, turnarounds, bridge financing, mezzanine financing, and buyouts in middle market companies. For fund of fund investments, it invests in mezzanine, venture capital, private equity, turnaround, secondary investments, and special situation funds. The firm invests in real estate investments. It invests in private equity markets in North America, Latin America, United States, Western Europe, Middle East, Africa, United Kingdom, Asia, Japan, and Australia. Hamilton Lane Incorporated was founded in 1991 and is based in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania with additional thirteen offices across Europe, North America, and Asia.