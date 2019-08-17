Reviewing Hamilton Lane Incorporated (HLNE)’s and Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD)’s results

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) and Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hamilton Lane Incorporated 50 11.14 N/A 1.39 42.14 Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund 8 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Hamilton Lane Incorporated and Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hamilton Lane Incorporated 0.00% 33.7% 9.7% Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Hamilton Lane Incorporated and Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hamilton Lane Incorporated 0 0 1 3.00 Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund 0 0 0 0.00

Hamilton Lane Incorporated’s upside potential is 8.09% at a $60 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Hamilton Lane Incorporated and Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund are owned by institutional investors at 87.7% and 57.41% respectively. 8.1% are Hamilton Lane Incorporated’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hamilton Lane Incorporated 0.03% 2.21% 18.35% 61.31% 20.51% 58.65% Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund -2.93% -4.08% -9.16% -9.44% -7.95% 0%

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Hamilton Lane Incorporated beats Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions. For direct investments, the firm invests in mid and late venture, mature companies, growth equity, distressed debt, turnarounds, bridge financing, mezzanine financing, and buyouts in middle market companies. For fund of fund investments, it invests in mezzanine, venture capital, private equity, turnaround, secondary investments, and special situation funds. The firm invests in real estate investments. It invests in private equity markets in North America, Latin America, United States, Western Europe, Middle East, Africa, United Kingdom, Asia, Japan, and Australia. Hamilton Lane Incorporated was founded in 1991 and is based in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania with additional thirteen offices across Europe, North America, and Asia.