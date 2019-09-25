Reviewing Hamilton Lane Incorporated (HLNE)’s and Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) and Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hamilton Lane Incorporated 53 12.51 N/A 1.39 42.14 Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 17 2.89 N/A 0.94 18.99

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Hamilton Lane Incorporated and Victory Capital Holdings Inc. Victory Capital Holdings Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Hamilton Lane Incorporated. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Hamilton Lane Incorporated’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Victory Capital Holdings Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Hamilton Lane Incorporated and Victory Capital Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hamilton Lane Incorporated 0.00% 33.7% 9.7% Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 0.00% 15.1% 8.5%

Analyst Ratings

Hamilton Lane Incorporated and Victory Capital Holdings Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hamilton Lane Incorporated 0 1 1 2.50 Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

$60 is Hamilton Lane Incorporated’s average price target while its potential upside is 0.89%. Victory Capital Holdings Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $21.5 average price target and a 31.58% potential upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Victory Capital Holdings Inc. is looking more favorable than Hamilton Lane Incorporated.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 87.7% of Hamilton Lane Incorporated shares and 69.5% of Victory Capital Holdings Inc. shares. Hamilton Lane Incorporated’s share owned by insiders are 8.1%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.4% of Victory Capital Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hamilton Lane Incorporated 0.03% 2.21% 18.35% 61.31% 20.51% 58.65% Victory Capital Holdings Inc. -5.95% 1.3% 8.7% 68.9% 76.06% 74.85%

For the past year Hamilton Lane Incorporated’s stock price has smaller growth than Victory Capital Holdings Inc.

Summary

Hamilton Lane Incorporated beats Victory Capital Holdings Inc. on 9 of the 11 factors.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions. For direct investments, the firm invests in mid and late venture, mature companies, growth equity, distressed debt, turnarounds, bridge financing, mezzanine financing, and buyouts in middle market companies. For fund of fund investments, it invests in mezzanine, venture capital, private equity, turnaround, secondary investments, and special situation funds. The firm invests in real estate investments. It invests in private equity markets in North America, Latin America, United States, Western Europe, Middle East, Africa, United Kingdom, Asia, Japan, and Australia. Hamilton Lane Incorporated was founded in 1991 and is based in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania with additional thirteen offices across Europe, North America, and Asia.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks. As of September 30, 2017, its franchises and solutions platform managed a set of 70 investment strategies for a range of institutional and retail clients. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Brooklyn, Ohio.