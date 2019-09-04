Reviewing Hamilton Lane Incorporated (HLNE)’s and Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW)’s results

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) and Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hamilton Lane Incorporated 52 12.45 N/A 1.39 42.14 Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. 13 14.50 N/A 0.90 15.25

In table 1 we can see Hamilton Lane Incorporated and Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Hamilton Lane Incorporated. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Hamilton Lane Incorporated’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Hamilton Lane Incorporated and Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hamilton Lane Incorporated 0.00% 33.7% 9.7% Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Hamilton Lane Incorporated and Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hamilton Lane Incorporated 0 0 1 3.00 Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Hamilton Lane Incorporated’s downside potential is -3.23% at a $60 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 87.7% of Hamilton Lane Incorporated shares are owned by institutional investors while 30.17% of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 8.1% of Hamilton Lane Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hamilton Lane Incorporated 0.03% 2.21% 18.35% 61.31% 20.51% 58.65% Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. -1.08% 1.48% 4.34% 9.59% 9.24% 13.12%

For the past year Hamilton Lane Incorporated has stronger performance than Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc.

Summary

Hamilton Lane Incorporated beats Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. on 10 of the 10 factors.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions. For direct investments, the firm invests in mid and late venture, mature companies, growth equity, distressed debt, turnarounds, bridge financing, mezzanine financing, and buyouts in middle market companies. For fund of fund investments, it invests in mezzanine, venture capital, private equity, turnaround, secondary investments, and special situation funds. The firm invests in real estate investments. It invests in private equity markets in North America, Latin America, United States, Western Europe, Middle East, Africa, United Kingdom, Asia, Japan, and Australia. Hamilton Lane Incorporated was founded in 1991 and is based in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania with additional thirteen offices across Europe, North America, and Asia.

Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and California state personal tax. It invests in securities with remaining maturities of less than 15 years. The fund seeks to maintain a weighted average duration of between three and eight years. It invests in securities rated in the four highest categories by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization. Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. was formed on July 29, 2002 and is domiciled in the United States.