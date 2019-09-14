Reviewing Hamilton Lane Incorporated (HLNE)’s and KCAP Financial Inc. (:)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) and KCAP Financial Inc. (:). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hamilton Lane Incorporated 52 12.14 N/A 1.39 42.14 KCAP Financial Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.26 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Hamilton Lane Incorporated and KCAP Financial Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Hamilton Lane Incorporated and KCAP Financial Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hamilton Lane Incorporated 0.00% 33.7% 9.7% KCAP Financial Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Hamilton Lane Incorporated and KCAP Financial Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hamilton Lane Incorporated 0 1 1 2.50 KCAP Financial Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$60 is Hamilton Lane Incorporated’s consensus price target while its potential downside is -0.81%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 87.7% of Hamilton Lane Incorporated shares and 0% of KCAP Financial Inc. shares. Insiders owned 8.1% of Hamilton Lane Incorporated shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hamilton Lane Incorporated 0.03% 2.21% 18.35% 61.31% 20.51% 58.65% KCAP Financial Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Hamilton Lane Incorporated beats KCAP Financial Inc.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions. For direct investments, the firm invests in mid and late venture, mature companies, growth equity, distressed debt, turnarounds, bridge financing, mezzanine financing, and buyouts in middle market companies. For fund of fund investments, it invests in mezzanine, venture capital, private equity, turnaround, secondary investments, and special situation funds. The firm invests in real estate investments. It invests in private equity markets in North America, Latin America, United States, Western Europe, Middle East, Africa, United Kingdom, Asia, Japan, and Australia. Hamilton Lane Incorporated was founded in 1991 and is based in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania with additional thirteen offices across Europe, North America, and Asia.

KCAP Financial, Inc. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities portfolio, asset manager affiliates, and CLO fund securities. The firm prefers to invest in senior secured term loans, mezzanine debt, and equity securities primarily in privately-held middle market companies. It also invests in debt and subordinated securities issued by CLO Fund Securities. The firm also makes investments in CLO Fund Securities managed by asset managers. Its investments under CLO Fund Securities comprises of minority investment in the subordinated securities or preferred stock of CLO Funds raised and managed by firmÂ’s Asset Manager Affiliates. The firm also invests in other investments such as loans to larger, publicly-traded companies, high-yield bonds and distressed debt securities. It also invests in first and second lien term loans. The firm also prefers to invest in secured and unsecured subordinated debt. It also makes acquisitions in businesses complementary to the firmÂ’s business. It primarily invests in healthcare, cargo transport, manufacturing, real estate, educate, automotive, agriculture, aerospace/defence, packaging, electronics, finance, non-durable consumer, utilities, insurance, and food and beverage sectors. The firm typically invests $1 million to $20 million in its portfolio companies. It provides senior secured term loans from $2 million to $20 million maturing in five to seven years; second lien term loans from $5 million to $15 million maturing in six to eight years; senior unsecured loans $5 million to $23 million maturing in six to eight years; mezzanine loans from $5 million to $15 million maturing in seven to ten years; and equity investments from $1 to $5 million. The firm targets the companies with EBITDA between $7.5 million and $50 million. While investing in debt securities, it invests in those middle market firms with EBITDA between $10 million and $50 million and/or total debt between $25 million and $150 million. It invests in minority or control equity positions alongside its private equity sponsor partners. The firm invests through its own balance sheet. KCAP Financial, Inc. was founded in August 2006 and is based in New York, New York.