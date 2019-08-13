Reviewing Hamilton Lane Incorporated (HLNE)’s and BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) and BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hamilton Lane Incorporated 50 10.95 N/A 1.39 42.14 BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust 13 14.73 N/A 0.33 39.48

Demonstrates Hamilton Lane Incorporated and BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Hamilton Lane Incorporated. Company that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Hamilton Lane Incorporated’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hamilton Lane Incorporated 0.00% 33.7% 9.7% BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Hamilton Lane Incorporated and BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hamilton Lane Incorporated 0 0 1 3.00 BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust 0 0 0 0.00

Hamilton Lane Incorporated’s average price target is $60, while its potential upside is 9.95%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 87.7% of Hamilton Lane Incorporated shares and 6.36% of BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust shares. Insiders held roughly 8.1% of Hamilton Lane Incorporated’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.05% of BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hamilton Lane Incorporated 0.03% 2.21% 18.35% 61.31% 20.51% 58.65% BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust -1.08% -2.06% 2.45% 9.28% -0.93% 14.66%

For the past year Hamilton Lane Incorporated was more bullish than BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust.

Summary

Hamilton Lane Incorporated beats on 10 of the 10 factors BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions. For direct investments, the firm invests in mid and late venture, mature companies, growth equity, distressed debt, turnarounds, bridge financing, mezzanine financing, and buyouts in middle market companies. For fund of fund investments, it invests in mezzanine, venture capital, private equity, turnaround, secondary investments, and special situation funds. The firm invests in real estate investments. It invests in private equity markets in North America, Latin America, United States, Western Europe, Middle East, Africa, United Kingdom, Asia, Japan, and Australia. Hamilton Lane Incorporated was founded in 1991 and is based in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania with additional thirteen offices across Europe, North America, and Asia.