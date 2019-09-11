Reviewing Hamilton Lane Incorporated (HLNE)’s and Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC)’s results

Both Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) and Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hamilton Lane Incorporated 52 11.38 N/A 1.39 42.14 Alcentra Capital Corporation 8 4.42 N/A 0.29 28.27

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Hamilton Lane Incorporated and Alcentra Capital Corporation. Alcentra Capital Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Hamilton Lane Incorporated. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Hamilton Lane Incorporated’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hamilton Lane Incorporated 0.00% 33.7% 9.7% Alcentra Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Hamilton Lane Incorporated and Alcentra Capital Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hamilton Lane Incorporated 0 0 1 3.00 Alcentra Capital Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a consensus target price of $60, and a 4.09% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 87.7% of Hamilton Lane Incorporated shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Alcentra Capital Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 8.1% of Hamilton Lane Incorporated shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hamilton Lane Incorporated 0.03% 2.21% 18.35% 61.31% 20.51% 58.65% Alcentra Capital Corporation -0.6% 0.73% 0.31% 17.44% 41.88% 30.69%

For the past year Hamilton Lane Incorporated has stronger performance than Alcentra Capital Corporation

Summary

On 11 of the 10 factors Hamilton Lane Incorporated beats Alcentra Capital Corporation.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions. For direct investments, the firm invests in mid and late venture, mature companies, growth equity, distressed debt, turnarounds, bridge financing, mezzanine financing, and buyouts in middle market companies. For fund of fund investments, it invests in mezzanine, venture capital, private equity, turnaround, secondary investments, and special situation funds. The firm invests in real estate investments. It invests in private equity markets in North America, Latin America, United States, Western Europe, Middle East, Africa, United Kingdom, Asia, Japan, and Australia. Hamilton Lane Incorporated was founded in 1991 and is based in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania with additional thirteen offices across Europe, North America, and Asia.

Alcentra Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in lower middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in healthcare, business services, defense, government services, telecom and technology, media, infrastructure maintenance and logistics, and oil and gas services sector. It focuses on investment opportunities headquartered in North America. The fund seeks to invest $5 million to $15 million per transaction in companies with EBITDA between $5 million to $15 million and revenues of between $10 million and $100 million. It invests in the form of subordinated debt and, to a lesser extent, senior debt and minority equity investments.