Reviewing Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (HBB)’s and Mohawk Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK)’s results

Both Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (NYSE:HBB) and Mohawk Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) compete on a level playing field in the Electronic Equipment industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company 19 0.27 N/A 1.48 11.07 Mohawk Group Holdings Inc. 7 1.70 N/A -1.80 0.00

In table 1 we can see Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company and Mohawk Group Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (NYSE:HBB) and Mohawk Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company 0.00% 35.7% 6.1% Mohawk Group Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.6. The Current Ratio of rival Mohawk Group Holdings Inc. is 1.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.5. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than .

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company and Mohawk Group Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 55.7% and 0%. Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company’s share held by insiders are 3.1%. Insiders Comparatively, held 26.7% of Mohawk Group Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company 2.82% -13.68% -6.87% -36.96% -35.44% -30.05% Mohawk Group Holdings Inc. -3.04% -10.46% 0% 0% 0% -29.8%

For the past year Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company was more bearish than Mohawk Group Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company beats Mohawk Group Holdings Inc.