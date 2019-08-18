Reviewing Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (HBB)’s and Its Peers results

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (NYSE:HBB) is a company in the Electronic Equipment industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company has 55.7% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 38.29% institutional ownership for its competitors. 3.1% of Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.81% of all Electronic Equipment companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company 0.00% 35.70% 6.10% Industry Average 31.14% 20.21% 6.17%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company and its competitors’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company N/A 20 11.07 Industry Average 1.40B 4.48B 53.21

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently lower P/E ratio Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 6.00 5.00 2.79

As a group, Electronic Equipment companies have a potential upside of 118.51%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company 2.82% -13.68% -6.87% -36.96% -35.44% -30.05% Industry Average 2.29% 5.09% 6.83% 24.75% 17.92% 24.70%

For the past year Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company had bearish trend while Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company’s competitors had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company are 1.3 and 0.6. Competitively, Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company’s competitors have 5.75 and 4.69 for Current and Quick Ratio. Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company.

Dividends

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company’s peers show that they’re better in 7 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.