Reviewing Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (HBB)’s and Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)’s results

Both Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (NYSE:HBB) and Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) are Electronic Equipment companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company 22 0.33 N/A 1.48 12.42 Fabrinet 53 1.24 N/A 2.96 19.46

Demonstrates Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company and Fabrinet earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Fabrinet seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company is currently more affordable than Fabrinet, because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (NYSE:HBB) and Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company 0.00% 35.7% 6.1% Fabrinet 0.00% 14.1% 9.6%

Liquidity

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.3 and 0.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Fabrinet are 3.2 and 2.3 respectively. Fabrinet therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company.

Analyst Recommendations

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company and Fabrinet Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company 0 0 0 0.00 Fabrinet 0 1 1 2.50

Meanwhile, Fabrinet’s average price target is $53.5, while its potential upside is 4.51%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company and Fabrinet has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 58.9% and 2.85%. 2.9% are Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 1.1% are Fabrinet’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company 9.19% -17.48% -26.33% -23.29% -26.39% -21.53% Fabrinet -2.32% -1.87% 7.52% 12.57% 59.62% 12.24%

For the past year Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company had bearish trend while Fabrinet had bullish trend.

Summary

On 11 of the 11 factors Fabrinet beats Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers of optical communication components, modules and sub-systems, industrial lasers, medical devices, and sensors. It offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities across the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test. The companyÂ’s products comprise switching products, such as reconfigurable optical add-drop multiplexers, optical amplifiers, modulators, and other optical components and modules that enable network managers to route voice, video, and data communications traffic through fiber optic cables at various wavelengths and speeds, and over various distances; tunable lasers, transceivers, and transponders; and active optical cables, which provide high-speed interconnect capabilities for data centers and computing clusters, as well as for Infiniband, Ethernet, fiber channel, and optical backplane connectivity. It also offers solid state, diode-pumped, gas, and fiber lasers used across semiconductor processing, biotechnology and medical device, metrology, and material processing industries; and sensors, such as differential pressure, micro-gyro, fuel, and other sensors used in automobiles, as well as non-contact temperature measurement sensors for the medical industry. In addition, the company designs and fabricates application-specific crystals, lenses, prisms, mirrors, and laser components and substrates, as well as other custom and standard borosilicate, clear fused quartz, and synthetic fused silica glass products. It has operations in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.