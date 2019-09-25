Reviewing Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (HALO)’s and Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) and Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 16 12.73 N/A -0.36 0.00 Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -13.64 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. and Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) and Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -20.4% -11.4% Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -93.9% -67.1%

Volatility and Risk

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 75.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.75 beta. Xenetic Biosciences Inc.’s 2.46 beta is the reason why it is 146.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. is 2.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.7. The Current Ratio of rival Xenetic Biosciences Inc. is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.6. Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 86.6% of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. shares and 10.2% of Xenetic Biosciences Inc. shares. Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1%. Insiders Competitively, held 10.2% of Xenetic Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 1.92% -3.3% 5.07% 6.19% -1.34% 16.13% Xenetic Biosciences Inc. -16.61% -77.97% -85.76% -90.2% -93% -87.75%

For the past year Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. has 16.13% stronger performance while Xenetic Biosciences Inc. has -87.75% weaker performance.

Summary

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 7 factors Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes human enzymes and other drug candidates in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The companyÂ’s human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit. Its products are based on the Enhanze technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids. The company offers Hylenex recombinant, a formulation of rHuPH20 to facilitate subcutaneous fluid administration for achieving hydration; to enhance the dispersion and absorption of other injected drugs; in subcutaneous urography; and to enhance resorption of radiopaque agents. It also develops PEGylated recombinant human hyaluronidase for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, gastric cancer, and metastatic breast cancer. It has collaborations with F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd.; Hoffmann-La Roche, Inc.; Baxalta US Inc.; Baxalta GmbH; Pfizer Inc.; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; AbbVie, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; and Genentech. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, research, and development of biologic drugs and orphan oncology therapeutics. Its lead proprietary technology is PolyXen, a platform technology for biologic drug delivery. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is XBIO-101, a small-molecule immunomodulator and interferon inducer for the treatment of progesterone receptor negative endometrial cancer and triple negative breast cancer. It also develops OncoHist for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. The company has a research, development, license, and supply agreement with Shire plc to develop SHP656, a polysialylated recombinant (rFVIII) protein to treat hemophilia; and a collaborative research and development license agreement with PJSC Pharmsynthez to develop, commercialize and market PulmoXen for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as Xemys for the treatment of multiple sclerosis. Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.