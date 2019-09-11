Reviewing Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (HALO)’s and Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)’s results

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) and Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 16 13.25 N/A -0.36 0.00 Viking Therapeutics Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -0.38 0.00

Table 1 highlights Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. and Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) and Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -20.4% -11.4% Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -8.9%

Risk & Volatility

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 1.75 and its 75.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Viking Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 2.27 beta which makes it 127.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. are 2.9 and 2.7. Competitively, Viking Therapeutics Inc. has 60.8 and 60.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. and Viking Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Viking Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $24.2 average price target and a 216.34% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. and Viking Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 86.6% and 65.4%. Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1%. Comparatively, Viking Therapeutics Inc. has 11.03% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 1.92% -3.3% 5.07% 6.19% -1.34% 16.13% Viking Therapeutics Inc. -4.47% -7.57% -1.91% -7.68% -21.93% 0.52%

For the past year Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Viking Therapeutics Inc.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes human enzymes and other drug candidates in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The companyÂ’s human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit. Its products are based on the Enhanze technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids. The company offers Hylenex recombinant, a formulation of rHuPH20 to facilitate subcutaneous fluid administration for achieving hydration; to enhance the dispersion and absorption of other injected drugs; in subcutaneous urography; and to enhance resorption of radiopaque agents. It also develops PEGylated recombinant human hyaluronidase for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, gastric cancer, and metastatic breast cancer. It has collaborations with F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd.; Hoffmann-La Roche, Inc.; Baxalta US Inc.; Baxalta GmbH; Pfizer Inc.; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; AbbVie, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; and Genentech. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead clinical program is VK5211, an orally available drug candidate, which is in a phase II clinical trials for acute rehabilitation following non-elective hip fracture surgery. The company also develops VK2809, an orally available, tissue, and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid beta receptor for the treatment of hypercholesterolemia and fatty liver disease, as well as for the orphan indication glycogen storage disease type Ia; and VK0214 for the treatment of orphan indication X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare X-linked, inherited neurological disorder. In addition, it develops VK0612, an orally available drug candidate for the treatment of type 2 diabetes; small molecule agonists of the erythropoietin receptor for the treatment of anemia; and tissue-selective inhibitors of diacylglycerol acyltransferase-1 for the treatment of obesity and dyslipidemia. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.