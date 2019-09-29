Reviewing Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (HALO)’s and TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) and TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 16 -0.77 133.96M -0.36 0.00 TG Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 61.39M -2.15 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. and TG Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. and TG Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 829,473,684.21% -20.4% -11.4% TG Therapeutics Inc. 960,719,874.80% -308.9% -146.5%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.75 beta indicates that Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. is 75.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, TG Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 2.32 which is 132.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

2.9 and 2.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. Its rival TG Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.7 and 1.7 respectively. Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than TG Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. and TG Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 TG Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of TG Therapeutics Inc. is $20, which is potential 253.98% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. and TG Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 86.6% and 59% respectively. Insiders owned 1% of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, TG Therapeutics Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 1.92% -3.3% 5.07% 6.19% -1.34% 16.13% TG Therapeutics Inc. -2.09% -16.13% -3.85% 72.98% -31.28% 82.68%

For the past year Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than TG Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. beats TG Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 11 factors.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes human enzymes and other drug candidates in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The companyÂ’s human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit. Its products are based on the Enhanze technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids. The company offers Hylenex recombinant, a formulation of rHuPH20 to facilitate subcutaneous fluid administration for achieving hydration; to enhance the dispersion and absorption of other injected drugs; in subcutaneous urography; and to enhance resorption of radiopaque agents. It also develops PEGylated recombinant human hyaluronidase for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, gastric cancer, and metastatic breast cancer. It has collaborations with F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd.; Hoffmann-La Roche, Inc.; Baxalta US Inc.; Baxalta GmbH; Pfizer Inc.; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; AbbVie, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; and Genentech. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

TG Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases primarily in the United States. It develops TG-1101 (ublituximab), a chimeric, glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets an epitope on the CD20 antigen found on the surface of B-lymphocytes developed to aid in the depletion of circulating B-cells; and TG-1101 in combination with TGR-1202 for relapsed/refractory non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia. The company also develops TGR-1202, an orally available phosphoinositide-3-kinase delta inhibitor with nanomolar potency to the delta isoform and high selectivity over the alpha, beta, and gamma isoforms, as well as for hematologic malignancies. In addition, it develops a pre-clinical program to develop interleukin-1 receptor-associated kinase 4 (IRAK4) inhibitors; bromodomain and extra terminal (BET) inhibitor program in the field of hematological malignancies; and anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs that are in pre-clinical development stage in the field of hematological malignancies. The company has license agreements with LFB Biotechnologies S.A.S, GTC Biotherapeutics, LFB/GTC LLC, and Ildong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of TG-1101 (ublituximab); Rhizen Pharmaceuticals, SA for the development and commercialization of TGR-1202; Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated for the development and commercialization of IRAK4 inhibitor technology; Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. for the development and commercialization of anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs; and Jubilant Biosys for the development and commercialization of BET inhibitor program. TG Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.