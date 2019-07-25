Reviewing Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (HALO)’s and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR)’s results

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 16 13.52 N/A -0.36 0.00 TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -2.60 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -20.4% -11.4% TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.9 while its Quick Ratio is 2.7. On the competitive side is, TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. which has a 23 Current Ratio and a 23 Quick Ratio. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 1 0 2 2.67 TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

The upside potential is 27.04% for Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. with average target price of $21. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $28 average target price and a 115.38% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional investors held 87.7% of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. shares and 26.4% of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.6% of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has 14.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. -5.45% -5.22% -4.88% -0.63% -20.53% 7.93% TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. -1.16% -0.19% 0% 0% 0% 7.3%

For the past year Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes human enzymes and other drug candidates in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The companyÂ’s human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit. Its products are based on the Enhanze technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids. The company offers Hylenex recombinant, a formulation of rHuPH20 to facilitate subcutaneous fluid administration for achieving hydration; to enhance the dispersion and absorption of other injected drugs; in subcutaneous urography; and to enhance resorption of radiopaque agents. It also develops PEGylated recombinant human hyaluronidase for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, gastric cancer, and metastatic breast cancer. It has collaborations with F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd.; Hoffmann-La Roche, Inc.; Baxalta US Inc.; Baxalta GmbH; Pfizer Inc.; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; AbbVie, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; and Genentech. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.