Reviewing Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (HALO)’s and Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) and Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 16 13.10 N/A -0.36 0.00 Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc 4 0.77 N/A -4.57 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. and Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. and Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -20.4% -11.4% Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.9 while its Quick Ratio is 2.7. On the competitive side is, Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc which has a 1.7 Current Ratio and a 1.4 Quick Ratio. Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. and Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc are owned by institutional investors at 86.6% and 50.4% respectively. Insiders owned 1% of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4% of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 1.92% -3.3% 5.07% 6.19% -1.34% 16.13% Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc -1.51% -16.2% -17.47% -59.15% 0% -57.94%

For the past year Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. has 16.13% stronger performance while Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc has -57.94% weaker performance.

Summary

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. beats Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc on 5 of the 7 factors.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes human enzymes and other drug candidates in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The companyÂ’s human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit. Its products are based on the Enhanze technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids. The company offers Hylenex recombinant, a formulation of rHuPH20 to facilitate subcutaneous fluid administration for achieving hydration; to enhance the dispersion and absorption of other injected drugs; in subcutaneous urography; and to enhance resorption of radiopaque agents. It also develops PEGylated recombinant human hyaluronidase for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, gastric cancer, and metastatic breast cancer. It has collaborations with F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd.; Hoffmann-La Roche, Inc.; Baxalta US Inc.; Baxalta GmbH; Pfizer Inc.; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; AbbVie, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; and Genentech. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. The company's promoted approved products include specialty neurology products, such as M-72 to treat ADHD; Osmolex ER to treat Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone to treat muscle spasms; and ConZip for pain, as well as women's health products, including Divigel for menopause; and OB Complete, a dietary supplement for prenatal, pregnancy, and postnatal periods. Its non-promoted approved products comprise Methylphenidate ER for ADHD; Venlafaxine ER tablets for major depressive disorder and social anxiety disorder; Hydromorphone ER for pain; Nifedipine ER for hypertension; Sodium Benzoate/Sodium Phenylacetate for hyperammonemia; Oxybutynin ER for overactive bladder; and prescription prenatal vitamins for nutritional requirements during pregnancy. The company's products under development include Ontinua ER, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple sclerosis spasticity, and Phase I clinical trials to treat opioid and alcohol use disorders; RVL-1201, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat Blepharoptosis; and Osmodex and other ANDAs for various indications. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.