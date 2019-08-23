Reviewing Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (HALO)’s and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)’s results

We are contrasting Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 16 12.66 N/A -0.36 0.00 Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 1 1207.58 N/A -0.15 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -20.4% -11.4% Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 0.00% -157.2% -59.6%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.75 shows that Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. is 75.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. has a 1.73 beta which is 73.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. is 2.7 while its Current Ratio is 2.9. Meanwhile, Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12.8 while its Quick Ratio is 12.8. Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 40.54% for Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. with consensus target price of $22.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 86.6% and 25.8% respectively. Insiders held 1% of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.9% of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 1.92% -3.3% 5.07% 6.19% -1.34% 16.13% Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 3.84% -5.27% -18.89% -17.23% 114.58% 36.32%

For the past year Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes human enzymes and other drug candidates in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The companyÂ’s human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit. Its products are based on the Enhanze technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids. The company offers Hylenex recombinant, a formulation of rHuPH20 to facilitate subcutaneous fluid administration for achieving hydration; to enhance the dispersion and absorption of other injected drugs; in subcutaneous urography; and to enhance resorption of radiopaque agents. It also develops PEGylated recombinant human hyaluronidase for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, gastric cancer, and metastatic breast cancer. It has collaborations with F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd.; Hoffmann-La Roche, Inc.; Baxalta US Inc.; Baxalta GmbH; Pfizer Inc.; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; AbbVie, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; and Genentech. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying and developing therapeutics for the treatment of fungal and bacterial infections. The company develops orally delivered therapeutics based on a proprietary, lipid-based drug delivery platform called cochleate delivery technology. Its lead product candidate is MAT 2203, an orally-administered cochleate formulation of the broad spectrum anti-fungal drug amphotericin B that is in Phase II study for the treatment of fungal infections. The company is also involved in developing MAT2501, an orally-administered, encochleated formulation of aminoglycoside antibiotic agent amikacin for acute bacterial infections, including non-tuberculous mycobacterium (NTM) and multi-drug resistant gram negative bacterial infections. In addition, it is exploring strategic partnership options for MAT8800 discovery program, which intends to identify product candidates derived from omega-3 fatty acids for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Bedminster, New Jersey.