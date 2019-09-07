Reviewing Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (HALO)’s and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX)’s results

This is a contrast between Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 16 13.23 N/A -0.36 0.00 Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 3.39 N/A -0.95 0.00

Demonstrates Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -20.4% -11.4% Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 376.4% -33.8%

Volatility and Risk

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 1.75 and its 75.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 0.79 beta which makes it 21.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.9 while its Quick Ratio is 2.7. On the competitive side is, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 5.2 Current Ratio and a 5 Quick Ratio. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

On the other hand, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 813.04% and its average target price is $12.6.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 86.6% of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. shares and 99.2% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 1% of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 1.92% -3.3% 5.07% 6.19% -1.34% 16.13% Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. -75.54% -79.73% -77.39% -69.39% -89.07% -79.67%

For the past year Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. has 16.13% stronger performance while Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -79.67% weaker performance.

Summary

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. beats Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes human enzymes and other drug candidates in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The companyÂ’s human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit. Its products are based on the Enhanze technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids. The company offers Hylenex recombinant, a formulation of rHuPH20 to facilitate subcutaneous fluid administration for achieving hydration; to enhance the dispersion and absorption of other injected drugs; in subcutaneous urography; and to enhance resorption of radiopaque agents. It also develops PEGylated recombinant human hyaluronidase for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, gastric cancer, and metastatic breast cancer. It has collaborations with F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd.; Hoffmann-La Roche, Inc.; Baxalta US Inc.; Baxalta GmbH; Pfizer Inc.; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; AbbVie, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; and Genentech. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human diseases. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with SSA therapy in adults. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 1 and type 2 diabetes; LX2761, which is in Phase 1 development for use in the treatment of diabetes; and LX9211 for use as a treatment for neuropathic pain. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Sanofi; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; and Genentech, Inc. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.