Reviewing Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (HALO)’s and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)’s results

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 16 12.34 N/A -0.36 0.00 Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 7 60.06 N/A -3.44 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -20.4% -11.4% Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -119.7% -74.6%

Risk & Volatility

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. is 75.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.75. Competitively, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s 142.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.42 beta.

Liquidity

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.9 and 2.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. are 6.2 and 6.2 respectively. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $22.5, with potential upside of 129.83%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 86.6% and 94.9% respectively. Insiders held 1% of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.1% of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 1.92% -3.3% 5.07% 6.19% -1.34% 16.13% Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. -0.9% 55.65% 87.45% 2.92% -48.81% -5.98%

For the past year Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes human enzymes and other drug candidates in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The companyÂ’s human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit. Its products are based on the Enhanze technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids. The company offers Hylenex recombinant, a formulation of rHuPH20 to facilitate subcutaneous fluid administration for achieving hydration; to enhance the dispersion and absorption of other injected drugs; in subcutaneous urography; and to enhance resorption of radiopaque agents. It also develops PEGylated recombinant human hyaluronidase for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, gastric cancer, and metastatic breast cancer. It has collaborations with F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd.; Hoffmann-La Roche, Inc.; Baxalta US Inc.; Baxalta GmbH; Pfizer Inc.; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; AbbVie, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; and Genentech. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear transport and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Selinexor, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with heavily pretreated multiple myeloma; Phase Ib/II clinical study in combination with backbone treatments for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II/III clinical trial for patients with relapsed and/or refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II clinical study to treat acute myeloid leukemia; Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II/III clinical trial to treat liposarcoma. The company is also developing KPT-8602 that is in Phase I/II study for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; KPT-9274, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid malignancies or non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; KPT-335, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of viral indications; and KPT-350 that is in preclinical stage to treat neurological disorders, and inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.