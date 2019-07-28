Reviewing Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (HALO)’s and Its Rivals results

As Biotechnology company, Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) is competing with its rivals based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. has 87.7% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 51.97% institutional ownership for its competitors. 0.6% of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.90% of all Biotechnology companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -20.40% -11.40% Industry Average 898.24% 72.74% 25.56%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. and its peers’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. N/A 16 0.00 Industry Average 30.62M 3.41M 39.60

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 1 0 2 2.67 Industry Average 1.00 1.85 2.67 2.85

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. currently has a consensus target price of $21, suggesting a potential upside of 25.07%. The competitors have a potential upside of 133.00%. By having stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. make analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. -5.45% -5.22% -4.88% -0.63% -20.53% 7.93% Industry Average 6.25% 13.54% 28.00% 36.39% 63.59% 47.25%

For the past year Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. are 2.9 and 2.7. Competitively, Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s competitors have 6.99 and 6.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.

Risk & Volatility

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 1.77 and its 77.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s peers’ beta is 1.85 which is 85.13% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s peers beat Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 4 factors.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes human enzymes and other drug candidates in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The companyÂ’s human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit. Its products are based on the Enhanze technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids. The company offers Hylenex recombinant, a formulation of rHuPH20 to facilitate subcutaneous fluid administration for achieving hydration; to enhance the dispersion and absorption of other injected drugs; in subcutaneous urography; and to enhance resorption of radiopaque agents. It also develops PEGylated recombinant human hyaluronidase for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, gastric cancer, and metastatic breast cancer. It has collaborations with F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd.; Hoffmann-La Roche, Inc.; Baxalta US Inc.; Baxalta GmbH; Pfizer Inc.; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; AbbVie, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; and Genentech. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.