Reviewing Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (HALO)’s and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI)’s results

Both Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 16 14.02 N/A -0.36 0.00 Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 3.16 N/A -0.28 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -20.4% -11.4% Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -31.5% -24.7%

Volatility & Risk

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s 1.75 beta indicates that its volatility is 75.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 78.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.78 beta.

Liquidity

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.9 and a Quick Ratio of 2.7. Competitively, Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.9 and has 9.9 Quick Ratio. Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 1 0 2 2.67 Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. has a 22.45% upside potential and a consensus price target of $21.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 86.6% and 55.3% respectively. Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.4% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 1.92% -3.3% 5.07% 6.19% -1.34% 16.13% Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.82% -16% -10.91% 19.03% -15.52% 24.58%

For the past year Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. beats Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes human enzymes and other drug candidates in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The companyÂ’s human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit. Its products are based on the Enhanze technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids. The company offers Hylenex recombinant, a formulation of rHuPH20 to facilitate subcutaneous fluid administration for achieving hydration; to enhance the dispersion and absorption of other injected drugs; in subcutaneous urography; and to enhance resorption of radiopaque agents. It also develops PEGylated recombinant human hyaluronidase for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, gastric cancer, and metastatic breast cancer. It has collaborations with F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd.; Hoffmann-La Roche, Inc.; Baxalta US Inc.; Baxalta GmbH; Pfizer Inc.; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; AbbVie, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; and Genentech. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for patients with difficult-to-treat diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes IPI-549 an orally administered immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma) is in Phase 1 clinical study. The company has a license agreement with Verastem, Inc. to research, develop, commercialize, and manufacture duvelisib, a selective inhibitor of the PI3K delta and gamma isoforms, including DUO study that is in randomized Phase III clinical study for patients with relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia and products containing duvelisib; Intellikine, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize pharmaceutical products targeting the delta and/or gamma isoforms of PI3K; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize duvelisib. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.