Reviewing Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (HALO)’s and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)’s results

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 16 13.00 N/A -0.36 0.00 IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.96 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -20.4% -11.4% IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. is 2.7 while its Current Ratio is 2.9. Meanwhile, IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 13.9 while its Quick Ratio is 13.9. IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 86.6% and 32.5% respectively. 1% are Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 19.3% of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 1.92% -3.3% 5.07% 6.19% -1.34% 16.13% IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 4.56% -25.94% 0% 0% 0% -36.46%

For the past year Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. has 16.13% stronger performance while IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. has -36.46% weaker performance.

Summary

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. beats IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes human enzymes and other drug candidates in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The companyÂ’s human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit. Its products are based on the Enhanze technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids. The company offers Hylenex recombinant, a formulation of rHuPH20 to facilitate subcutaneous fluid administration for achieving hydration; to enhance the dispersion and absorption of other injected drugs; in subcutaneous urography; and to enhance resorption of radiopaque agents. It also develops PEGylated recombinant human hyaluronidase for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, gastric cancer, and metastatic breast cancer. It has collaborations with F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd.; Hoffmann-La Roche, Inc.; Baxalta US Inc.; Baxalta GmbH; Pfizer Inc.; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; AbbVie, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; and Genentech. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.