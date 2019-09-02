Reviewing Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (HALO)’s and Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) and Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 16 12.94 N/A -0.36 0.00 Dare Bioscience Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.06 0.00

Table 1 highlights Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. and Dare Bioscience Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. and Dare Bioscience Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -20.4% -11.4% Dare Bioscience Inc. 0.00% -150.1% -130.6%

Risk and Volatility

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s 1.75 beta indicates that its volatility is 75.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Dare Bioscience Inc. is 96.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.96 beta.

Liquidity

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.9 and 2.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Dare Bioscience Inc. are 4.2 and 4.2 respectively. Dare Bioscience Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 86.6% of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. shares and 8.2% of Dare Bioscience Inc. shares. Insiders owned 1% of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.8% of Dare Bioscience Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 1.92% -3.3% 5.07% 6.19% -1.34% 16.13% Dare Bioscience Inc. 2.17% -6.1% -25.07% -3.97% -31.58% 7.85%

For the past year Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Dare Bioscience Inc.

Summary

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. beats Dare Bioscience Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes human enzymes and other drug candidates in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The companyÂ’s human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit. Its products are based on the Enhanze technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids. The company offers Hylenex recombinant, a formulation of rHuPH20 to facilitate subcutaneous fluid administration for achieving hydration; to enhance the dispersion and absorption of other injected drugs; in subcutaneous urography; and to enhance resorption of radiopaque agents. It also develops PEGylated recombinant human hyaluronidase for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, gastric cancer, and metastatic breast cancer. It has collaborations with F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd.; Hoffmann-La Roche, Inc.; Baxalta US Inc.; Baxalta GmbH; Pfizer Inc.; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; AbbVie, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; and Genentech. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc. develops and commercializes product for womenÂ’s reproductive health, Ovaprene. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in La Jolla, California.