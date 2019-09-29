Reviewing Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (HALO)’s and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 16 -0.77 133.96M -0.36 0.00 Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 13 0.00 11.43M -2.21 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 829,473,684.21% -20.4% -11.4% Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 87,318,563.79% -45.6% -38.7%

Risk and Volatility

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s 1.75 beta indicates that its volatility is 75.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. has a 2.67 beta and it is 167.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.9 while its Quick Ratio is 2.7. On the competitive side is, Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. which has a 4.4 Current Ratio and a 4.4 Quick Ratio. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s average price target is $23, while its potential upside is 53.54%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 86.6% and 23.8% respectively. 1% are Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. has 37.14% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 1.92% -3.3% 5.07% 6.19% -1.34% 16.13% Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. -3.9% -9.34% -17.33% -21.6% -34.49% -21.91%

For the past year Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. has 16.13% stronger performance while Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. has -21.91% weaker performance.

Summary

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes human enzymes and other drug candidates in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The companyÂ’s human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit. Its products are based on the Enhanze technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids. The company offers Hylenex recombinant, a formulation of rHuPH20 to facilitate subcutaneous fluid administration for achieving hydration; to enhance the dispersion and absorption of other injected drugs; in subcutaneous urography; and to enhance resorption of radiopaque agents. It also develops PEGylated recombinant human hyaluronidase for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, gastric cancer, and metastatic breast cancer. It has collaborations with F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd.; Hoffmann-La Roche, Inc.; Baxalta US Inc.; Baxalta GmbH; Pfizer Inc.; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; AbbVie, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; and Genentech. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for cancerous and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat serious diseases, such as cancer, orthopedic, and various inflammatory diseases, as well as metabolic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for the treatment of a range of cancers; human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint and autoimmune diseases; and tumor cell specific dendritic cell therapy. The company has a strategic research collaboration with GE Healthcare Life Sciences China to co-develop industrial control processes in Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell (CAR-T) and stem cell manufacturing. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.