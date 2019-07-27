Reviewing Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (HALO)’s and aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE)’s results

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) and aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 16 13.73 N/A -0.36 0.00 aTyr Pharma Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.15 0.00

In table 1 we can see Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. and aTyr Pharma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. and aTyr Pharma Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -20.4% -11.4% aTyr Pharma Inc. 0.00% -80% -53.2%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.77 beta means Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility is 77.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, aTyr Pharma Inc.’s 152.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.52 beta.

Liquidity

2.9 and 2.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. Its rival aTyr Pharma Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.7 and 4.7 respectively. aTyr Pharma Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. and aTyr Pharma Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 1 0 2 2.67 aTyr Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $21, while its potential upside is 25.07%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 87.7% of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 34.6% of aTyr Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.6%. Competitively, aTyr Pharma Inc. has 1.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. -5.45% -5.22% -4.88% -0.63% -20.53% 7.93% aTyr Pharma Inc. -18.96% -14.04% -3.51% -25.04% -69.5% -4.62%

For the past year Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while aTyr Pharma Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors aTyr Pharma Inc.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes human enzymes and other drug candidates in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The companyÂ’s human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit. Its products are based on the Enhanze technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids. The company offers Hylenex recombinant, a formulation of rHuPH20 to facilitate subcutaneous fluid administration for achieving hydration; to enhance the dispersion and absorption of other injected drugs; in subcutaneous urography; and to enhance resorption of radiopaque agents. It also develops PEGylated recombinant human hyaluronidase for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, gastric cancer, and metastatic breast cancer. It has collaborations with F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd.; Hoffmann-La Roche, Inc.; Baxalta US Inc.; Baxalta GmbH; Pfizer Inc.; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; AbbVie, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; and Genentech. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

aTyr Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of Physiocrine-based therapeutics for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. The company develops Resolaris, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for treating patients with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), early onset FSHD, and limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, as well as under evaluation to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Its discovery program includes Stalaris for treating interstitial lung disease with an immune component; and preclinical research program comprises Project ORCA to treat therapeutic applications of Physiocrines. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.