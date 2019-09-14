Reviewing Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (HALO)’s and Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)’s results

Both Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) and Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 16 13.10 N/A -0.36 0.00 Arcus Biosciences Inc. 9 46.18 N/A -2.21 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. and Arcus Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. and Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -20.4% -11.4% Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -22.7% -19.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. are 2.9 and 2.7 respectively. Its competitor Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.9 and its Quick Ratio is 12.9. Arcus Biosciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. and Arcus Biosciences Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s potential upside is 112.31% and its average price target is $20.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 86.6% of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 47.6% of Arcus Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1% are Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1% are Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 1.92% -3.3% 5.07% 6.19% -1.34% 16.13% Arcus Biosciences Inc. -8.77% -0.38% -21.22% -16.74% -31.52% -26.56%

For the past year Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Arcus Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. beats Arcus Biosciences Inc.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes human enzymes and other drug candidates in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The companyÂ’s human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit. Its products are based on the Enhanze technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids. The company offers Hylenex recombinant, a formulation of rHuPH20 to facilitate subcutaneous fluid administration for achieving hydration; to enhance the dispersion and absorption of other injected drugs; in subcutaneous urography; and to enhance resorption of radiopaque agents. It also develops PEGylated recombinant human hyaluronidase for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, gastric cancer, and metastatic breast cancer. It has collaborations with F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd.; Hoffmann-La Roche, Inc.; Baxalta US Inc.; Baxalta GmbH; Pfizer Inc.; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; AbbVie, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; and Genentech. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. It is developing various products for treating solid tumors, including AB928, an adenosine receptor antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial; AB680, a CD73 inhibitor; AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is Phase I clinical trial; and AB154, an anti-TIGIT antibody. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.