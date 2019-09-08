Reviewing Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (HALO)’s and Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)’s results

This is a contrast between Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) and Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 16 13.23 N/A -0.36 0.00 Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 12 18.58 N/A -2.15 0.00

In table 1 we can see Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. and Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. and Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -20.4% -11.4% Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -94.9% -52.1%

Risk and Volatility

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. is 75.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.75 beta. Amicus Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.83 beta and it is 83.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.9 and 2.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Amicus Therapeutics Inc. are 7.3 and 7.2 respectively. Amicus Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. and Amicus Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. is $20, which is potential 116.45% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. and Amicus Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 86.6% and 0%. Insiders held 1% of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.9% of Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 1.92% -3.3% 5.07% 6.19% -1.34% 16.13% Amicus Therapeutics Inc. -1.9% -0.4% -7.53% 6.26% -13.23% 29.44%

For the past year Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Amicus Therapeutics Inc.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes human enzymes and other drug candidates in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The companyÂ’s human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit. Its products are based on the Enhanze technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids. The company offers Hylenex recombinant, a formulation of rHuPH20 to facilitate subcutaneous fluid administration for achieving hydration; to enhance the dispersion and absorption of other injected drugs; in subcutaneous urography; and to enhance resorption of radiopaque agents. It also develops PEGylated recombinant human hyaluronidase for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, gastric cancer, and metastatic breast cancer. It has collaborations with F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd.; Hoffmann-La Roche, Inc.; Baxalta US Inc.; Baxalta GmbH; Pfizer Inc.; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; AbbVie, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; and Genentech. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. Its principal product is the migalastat HCl, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease, which has completed two global Phase III registration studies. The company is also developing SD-101, which is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of the genetic connective tissue disorder epidermolysis bullosa; and AT3375 to treat Parkinson's disease. It is conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 to investigate pompe treatment paradigm in pompe patients. The company has strategic alliance with GlaxoSmithKline plc to develop and commercialize migalastat as a monotherapy and in combination with ERT for Fabry disease. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.