Reviewing Hallmark Financial Services Inc. (HALL)’s and Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:SG)’s results

As Property & Casualty Insurance companies, Hallmark Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) and Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:SG) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hallmark Financial Services Inc. 12 0.68 N/A 1.36 11.41 Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. 13 0.87 N/A 0.05 234.69

Table 1 highlights Hallmark Financial Services Inc. and Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Hallmark Financial Services Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Hallmark Financial Services Inc. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hallmark Financial Services Inc. 0.00% 9.4% 1.9% Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 83.7% of Hallmark Financial Services Inc. shares and 1.5% of Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. shares. Hallmark Financial Services Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.6%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hallmark Financial Services Inc. 5.8% 6.97% 36.93% 60.62% 45.81% 45% Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. 0% -2.54% -19.75% -28.13% 0% -13.53%

For the past year Hallmark Financial Services Inc. had bullish trend while Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. had bearish trend.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc., through its subsidiaries, underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in the Standard Commercial, Specialty Commercial, and Personal segments. The Standard Commercial segment offers standard commercial lines of insurance products primarily in the non-urban areas of Texas, New Mexico, Idaho, Oregon, Montana, Washington, Utah, Wyoming, Arkansas, Hawaii, and Missouri. Its products include commercial automobile, general liability, umbrella, commercial property, commercial multi-peril, and business ownerÂ’s insurance products. The Specialty Commercial segment markets, underwrites, finances, and services commercial lines of insurance products. Its products consist of commercial automobile, general liability, commercial property, commercial excess liability, and commercial umbrella insurance products. This segment also offers general aviation property/casualty insurance, such as aircraft insurance, airport liability insurance, and satellite launch and in-orbit coverage insurance products, as well as provides medical professional liability insurance products. The Personal segment provides personal automobile and renters insurance products. The company markets its insurance products through independent general agents, retail agents, and specialty brokers. Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.