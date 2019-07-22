Reviewing Hallmark Financial Services Inc. (HALL)’s and Loews Corporation (NYSE:L)’s results

Both Hallmark Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) and Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) are each other’s competitor in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hallmark Financial Services Inc. 11 0.63 N/A 0.57 20.16 Loews Corporation 50 1.15 N/A 2.34 21.88

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Hallmark Financial Services Inc. and Loews Corporation. Loews Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Hallmark Financial Services Inc. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Hallmark Financial Services Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Loews Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hallmark Financial Services Inc. 0.00% 9.4% 1.9% Loews Corporation 0.00% 3.9% 0.9%

Risk & Volatility

Hallmark Financial Services Inc. is 36.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.64. Loews Corporation on the other hand, has 0.69 beta which makes it 31.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Hallmark Financial Services Inc. and Loews Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 83.2% and 67.1%. About 1.8% of Hallmark Financial Services Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Loews Corporation has 69.62% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hallmark Financial Services Inc. 4.1% 4.19% 11.3% 6.03% 17.11% 6.92% Loews Corporation 1.61% 4.17% 9.51% 3.29% -0.08% 12.52%

For the past year Hallmark Financial Services Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Loews Corporation.

Summary

Loews Corporation beats Hallmark Financial Services Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc., through its subsidiaries, underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in the Standard Commercial, Specialty Commercial, and Personal segments. The Standard Commercial segment offers standard commercial lines of insurance products primarily in the non-urban areas of Texas, New Mexico, Idaho, Oregon, Montana, Washington, Utah, Wyoming, Arkansas, Hawaii, and Missouri. Its products include commercial automobile, general liability, umbrella, commercial property, commercial multi-peril, and business ownerÂ’s insurance products. The Specialty Commercial segment markets, underwrites, finances, and services commercial lines of insurance products. Its products consist of commercial automobile, general liability, commercial property, commercial excess liability, and commercial umbrella insurance products. This segment also offers general aviation property/casualty insurance, such as aircraft insurance, airport liability insurance, and satellite launch and in-orbit coverage insurance products, as well as provides medical professional liability insurance products. The Personal segment provides personal automobile and renters insurance products. The company markets its insurance products through independent general agents, retail agents, and specialty brokers. Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Singapore. The company offers management and professional liability insurance and risk management services, and other specialized property and casualty coverages; commercial surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services primarily for vehicles and portable electronic communication devices. Its commercial property insurance products include standard and excess property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products comprise workersÂ’ compensation, general and product liability, commercial auto, and umbrella coverages. The company also provides loss-sensitive insurance programs; and risk management, information, and claims administration services; and long term care and life settlement contracts. It markets its insurance products and services primarily through independent agents, brokers, and managing general underwriters to various customers. In addition, the company owns and operates 24 offshore drilling rigs consisting of 4 drillships, 19 semisubmersible rigs, and 1 jack-ups for companies engaged in the exploration and production of hydrocarbons. Further, it is involved in the transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gathering and processing of natural gas. It owns and operates natural gas pipelines covering approximately 13,930 miles of interconnected pipelines; approximately 435 miles of NGL pipelines in Louisiana and Texas; and underground storage fields with aggregate working gas capacity of approximately 205.0 billion cubic feet of natural gas. Additionally, it operates 24 hotels in the United States and 1 hotel in Canada. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in New York, New York.