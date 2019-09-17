Reviewing Hallmark Financial Services Inc. (HALL)’s and Its Peers results

Hallmark Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) is a company in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.7% of Hallmark Financial Services Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.68% of all Property & Casualty Insurance’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Hallmark Financial Services Inc. has 1.6% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 6.91% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Hallmark Financial Services Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hallmark Financial Services Inc. 0.00% 9.40% 1.90% Industry Average 4.76% 9.45% 2.90%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Hallmark Financial Services Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Hallmark Financial Services Inc. N/A 13 11.41 Industry Average 588.24M 12.35B 34.83

Hallmark Financial Services Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently lower P/E ratio Hallmark Financial Services Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Hallmark Financial Services Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hallmark Financial Services Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.69 1.80 2.62

Hallmark Financial Services Inc. presently has a consensus target price of $15.5, suggesting a potential downside of -15.39%. The competitors have a potential upside of -97.73%. Based on the results given earlier, Hallmark Financial Services Inc.’s competitors are looking more favorable than the stock itself, equities research analysts’ opionion.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Hallmark Financial Services Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hallmark Financial Services Inc. 5.8% 6.97% 36.93% 60.62% 45.81% 45% Industry Average 2.91% 4.85% 8.86% 18.32% 16.01% 23.02%

For the past year Hallmark Financial Services Inc. has stronger performance than Hallmark Financial Services Inc.’s peers.

Risk & Volatility

Hallmark Financial Services Inc. is 37.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.63. Competitively, Hallmark Financial Services Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 0.76 which is 24.34% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Hallmark Financial Services Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Hallmark Financial Services Inc.’s peers beat on 4 of the 5 factors Hallmark Financial Services Inc.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc., through its subsidiaries, underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in the Standard Commercial, Specialty Commercial, and Personal segments. The Standard Commercial segment offers standard commercial lines of insurance products primarily in the non-urban areas of Texas, New Mexico, Idaho, Oregon, Montana, Washington, Utah, Wyoming, Arkansas, Hawaii, and Missouri. Its products include commercial automobile, general liability, umbrella, commercial property, commercial multi-peril, and business ownerÂ’s insurance products. The Specialty Commercial segment markets, underwrites, finances, and services commercial lines of insurance products. Its products consist of commercial automobile, general liability, commercial property, commercial excess liability, and commercial umbrella insurance products. This segment also offers general aviation property/casualty insurance, such as aircraft insurance, airport liability insurance, and satellite launch and in-orbit coverage insurance products, as well as provides medical professional liability insurance products. The Personal segment provides personal automobile and renters insurance products. The company markets its insurance products through independent general agents, retail agents, and specialty brokers. Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.