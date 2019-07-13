Reviewing Hallmark Financial Services Inc. (HALL)’s and Everest Re Group Ltd. (NYSE:RE)’s results

Hallmark Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) and Everest Re Group Ltd. (NYSE:RE) have been rivals in the Property & Casualty Insurance for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hallmark Financial Services Inc. 11 0.67 N/A 0.57 20.16 Everest Re Group Ltd. 230 1.38 N/A 2.45 101.37

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Hallmark Financial Services Inc. and Everest Re Group Ltd. Everest Re Group Ltd. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Hallmark Financial Services Inc. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Hallmark Financial Services Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Everest Re Group Ltd., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hallmark Financial Services Inc. 0.00% 9.4% 1.9% Everest Re Group Ltd. 0.00% 8.4% 2.9%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.64 beta means Hallmark Financial Services Inc.’s volatility is 36.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Everest Re Group Ltd.’s 67.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.33 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Hallmark Financial Services Inc. and Everest Re Group Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hallmark Financial Services Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Everest Re Group Ltd. 0 3 0 2.00

Hallmark Financial Services Inc.’s consensus target price is $13, while its potential downside is -12.52%. Competitively the consensus target price of Everest Re Group Ltd. is $239.75, which is potential -6.97% downside. Based on the data shown earlier, Everest Re Group Ltd. is looking more favorable than Hallmark Financial Services Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Hallmark Financial Services Inc. and Everest Re Group Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 83.2% and 86.3% respectively. 1.8% are Hallmark Financial Services Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 1.3% are Everest Re Group Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hallmark Financial Services Inc. 4.1% 4.19% 11.3% 6.03% 17.11% 6.92% Everest Re Group Ltd. 2.63% 9.75% 15.76% 12.22% 9.41% 14.01%

For the past year Hallmark Financial Services Inc. has weaker performance than Everest Re Group Ltd.

Summary

Everest Re Group Ltd. beats on 11 of the 11 factors Hallmark Financial Services Inc.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc., through its subsidiaries, underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in the Standard Commercial, Specialty Commercial, and Personal segments. The Standard Commercial segment offers standard commercial lines of insurance products primarily in the non-urban areas of Texas, New Mexico, Idaho, Oregon, Montana, Washington, Utah, Wyoming, Arkansas, Hawaii, and Missouri. Its products include commercial automobile, general liability, umbrella, commercial property, commercial multi-peril, and business ownerÂ’s insurance products. The Specialty Commercial segment markets, underwrites, finances, and services commercial lines of insurance products. Its products consist of commercial automobile, general liability, commercial property, commercial excess liability, and commercial umbrella insurance products. This segment also offers general aviation property/casualty insurance, such as aircraft insurance, airport liability insurance, and satellite launch and in-orbit coverage insurance products, as well as provides medical professional liability insurance products. The Personal segment provides personal automobile and renters insurance products. The company markets its insurance products through independent general agents, retail agents, and specialty brokers. Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the Unites States. The International segment writes foreign property and casualty reinsurance in Canada, Singapore, Brazil, Miami, and New Jersey. The Bermuda segment provides reinsurance and insurance to property and casualty markets through brokers and directly with ceding companies in Bermuda; and reinsurance to the United Kingdom and European markets. The Insurance segment writes property and casualty insurance products directly, as well as through general agents, brokers, and surplus lines brokers in the United States and Canada. The company also provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance coverages, such as errors and omissions liability, directors' and officers' liability, medical malpractice, and workerÂ’s compensation products. Everest Re Group, Ltd. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.