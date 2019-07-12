Reviewing Hallmark Financial Services Inc. (HALL)’s and AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)’s results

Hallmark Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) and AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) have been rivals in the Property & Casualty Insurance for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hallmark Financial Services Inc. 11 0.67 N/A 0.57 20.16 AXIS Capital Holdings Limited 57 0.99 N/A 0.41 141.04

Demonstrates Hallmark Financial Services Inc. and AXIS Capital Holdings Limited earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Hallmark Financial Services Inc. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Hallmark Financial Services Inc. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hallmark Financial Services Inc. 0.00% 9.4% 1.9% AXIS Capital Holdings Limited 0.00% 3.6% 0.6%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.64 beta means Hallmark Financial Services Inc.’s volatility is 36.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, AXIS Capital Holdings Limited’s beta is 0.46 which is 54.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Hallmark Financial Services Inc. and AXIS Capital Holdings Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hallmark Financial Services Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 AXIS Capital Holdings Limited 0 1 1 2.50

Hallmark Financial Services Inc. has a -12.93% downside potential and an average price target of $13. Competitively AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has an average price target of $62.5, with potential upside of 4.17%. The information presented earlier suggests that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited looks more robust than Hallmark Financial Services Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Hallmark Financial Services Inc. and AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 83.2% and 90.2%. Hallmark Financial Services Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.8%. Comparatively, AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has 2.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hallmark Financial Services Inc. 4.1% 4.19% 11.3% 6.03% 17.11% 6.92% AXIS Capital Holdings Limited 2.58% 2.13% 4.2% 2.04% 2.27% 12.53%

For the past year Hallmark Financial Services Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than AXIS Capital Holdings Limited.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors AXIS Capital Holdings Limited beats Hallmark Financial Services Inc.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc., through its subsidiaries, underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in the Standard Commercial, Specialty Commercial, and Personal segments. The Standard Commercial segment offers standard commercial lines of insurance products primarily in the non-urban areas of Texas, New Mexico, Idaho, Oregon, Montana, Washington, Utah, Wyoming, Arkansas, Hawaii, and Missouri. Its products include commercial automobile, general liability, umbrella, commercial property, commercial multi-peril, and business ownerÂ’s insurance products. The Specialty Commercial segment markets, underwrites, finances, and services commercial lines of insurance products. Its products consist of commercial automobile, general liability, commercial property, commercial excess liability, and commercial umbrella insurance products. This segment also offers general aviation property/casualty insurance, such as aircraft insurance, airport liability insurance, and satellite launch and in-orbit coverage insurance products, as well as provides medical professional liability insurance products. The Personal segment provides personal automobile and renters insurance products. The company markets its insurance products through independent general agents, retail agents, and specialty brokers. Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance. It also provides professional lines insurance that cover directorsÂ’ and officersÂ’ liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices liability, fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, and not-for-profit organizations. In addition, this segment offers accidental death, travel, and specialty health products for employer and affinity groups, as well as accident and health reinsurance for catastrophic or per life events through wholesale and retail brokers, managing general agents, and underwriters. The Reinsurance segment offers reinsurance to insurance companies, including catastrophe; property reinsurance covering property damage and related losses resulting from natural and man-made perils; professional lines; credit and surety; and motor reinsurance providing coverage for motor liability and property damages. This segment also provides coverage to insurers of standard casualty, excess and surplus casualty, and specialty casualty program businesses; agriculture; coverage for various types of construction risks and risks related to erection, testing, and commissioning of machinery and plants during the construction stage; marine, aviation, and personal accident reinsurance; and derivative based risk management products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.