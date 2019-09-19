Reviewing Halliburton Company (HAL)’s and NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)’s results

Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) and NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) have been rivals in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Halliburton Company 24 0.77 N/A 1.46 15.72 NOW Inc. 14 0.43 N/A 0.55 22.27

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Halliburton Company and NOW Inc. NOW Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Halliburton Company. The business that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Halliburton Company is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Halliburton Company 0.00% 17.9% 6.3% NOW Inc. 0.00% 5.6% 3.7%

Volatility and Risk

Halliburton Company is 32.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.32. NOW Inc.’s 40.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.4 beta.

Liquidity

Halliburton Company has a Current Ratio of 2.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.6. Competitively, NOW Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.6 and has 1.3 Quick Ratio. NOW Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Halliburton Company.

Analyst Ratings

Halliburton Company and NOW Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Halliburton Company 0 1 5 2.83 NOW Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Halliburton Company has a 29.75% upside potential and an average price target of $27. Meanwhile, NOW Inc.’s consensus price target is $14, while its potential upside is 13.64%. The information presented earlier suggests that Halliburton Company looks more robust than NOW Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 80.2% of Halliburton Company shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of NOW Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.1% of Halliburton Company’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.3% of NOW Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Halliburton Company -3.32% 0.22% -16.64% -27.15% -45.61% -13.47% NOW Inc. -5.33% -17.67% -14.1% -10.97% -15.58% 5.24%

For the past year Halliburton Company has -13.47% weaker performance while NOW Inc. has 5.24% stronger performance.

Summary

Halliburton Company beats on 9 of the 12 factors NOW Inc.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to the upstream oil and natural gas industry worldwide. The companyÂ’s Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment. It also provides completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, liner hanger systems, sand control systems, and service tools; pressure control services comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, and downhole tools; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning and maintenance, subsea pipeline, conventional pipeline, and process services. In addition, this segment offers oilfield production and completion chemicals and services; electrical submersible pumps and progressive cavity pumps; and installation, maintenance, repair, and testing services. The companyÂ’s Drilling and Evaluation segment provides drilling fluid systems, performance additives, completion fluids, solids control, specialized testing equipment, and waste management services; and drilling systems and services. It also offers wireline and perforating services, including open-hole logging, and cased-hole and slickline services; and drill bits and services comprising roller cone rock bits, fixed cutter bits, hole enlargement, and related downhole tools and services, as well as coring equipment and services. In addition, this segment offers integrated exploration, drilling, and production software, as well as related professional and data management services; testing and subsea services, such as acquisition and analysis of reservoir information and optimization solutions; and oilfield project management and integrated solutions. Halliburton Company was founded in 1919 and is based in Houston, Texas.

NOW Inc. distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift solutions, power transmission products, production process equipment, pumps, paint and coatings, mill tools, safety supplies, and spare parts, as well as provides application systems and parts integration, optimization solutions, and after-sales support services. The company also provides supply chain management solutions that include procurement, inventory and warehouse management, logistics, point of issue technology, project management, business process, and performance metrics reporting. It offers its products under the DistributionNOW and Wilson Export brand names. The company serves customers in the upstream, midstream, and downstream sectors of the energy industry, including drilling contractors, well servicing companies, independent and national oil and gas companies, midstream operators, and refineries, as well as petrochemical, chemical, utilities, and other downstream energy processors; and industrial and manufacturing companies. NOW Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.