Reviewing Halliburton Company (HAL)’s and Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE:HLX)’s results

Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) and Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE:HLX) have been rivals in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Halliburton Company 24 0.75 N/A 1.46 15.72 Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. 8 1.67 N/A 0.19 45.39

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Halliburton Company. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Halliburton Company’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) and Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE:HLX)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Halliburton Company 0.00% 17.9% 6.3% Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. 0.00% 1.7% 1.2%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.32 beta means Halliburton Company’s volatility is 32.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. In other hand, Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. has beta of 2.8 which is 180.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Halliburton Company and Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Halliburton Company 0 1 5 2.83 Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Halliburton Company’s upside potential currently stands at 32.09% and an $27 consensus price target. Meanwhile, Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc.’s consensus price target is $10, while its potential upside is 20.77%. The information presented earlier suggests that Halliburton Company looks more robust than Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 80.2% of Halliburton Company shares and 98.4% of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.1% of Halliburton Company shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Halliburton Company -3.32% 0.22% -16.64% -27.15% -45.61% -13.47% Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. 2.1% 0.23% 9.91% 24.08% -14.7% 61.92%

For the past year Halliburton Company had bearish trend while Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 12 factors Halliburton Company beats Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to the upstream oil and natural gas industry worldwide. The companyÂ’s Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment. It also provides completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, liner hanger systems, sand control systems, and service tools; pressure control services comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, and downhole tools; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning and maintenance, subsea pipeline, conventional pipeline, and process services. In addition, this segment offers oilfield production and completion chemicals and services; electrical submersible pumps and progressive cavity pumps; and installation, maintenance, repair, and testing services. The companyÂ’s Drilling and Evaluation segment provides drilling fluid systems, performance additives, completion fluids, solids control, specialized testing equipment, and waste management services; and drilling systems and services. It also offers wireline and perforating services, including open-hole logging, and cased-hole and slickline services; and drill bits and services comprising roller cone rock bits, fixed cutter bits, hole enlargement, and related downhole tools and services, as well as coring equipment and services. In addition, this segment offers integrated exploration, drilling, and production software, as well as related professional and data management services; testing and subsea services, such as acquisition and analysis of reservoir information and optimization solutions; and oilfield project management and integrated solutions. Halliburton Company was founded in 1919 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. It operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities. The company engineers, manages, and conducts well construction, intervention, and abandonment operations in water depths ranging from 200 to 10,000 feet; and operates remotely operated vehicles (ROVs), trenchers, and ROVDrills for offshore construction, maintenance, and well intervention services. It also offers well intervention; intervention engineering; production enhancement; inspection, repair, and maintenance of production structures, trees, jumpers, risers, pipelines, and subsea equipment; and life of field support. In addition, the company provides reclamation and remediation services; well plugging and abandonment services; pipeline abandonment services; and site inspections. Further, it engages in the installation of subsea pipelines, flowlines, control umbilicals, manifold assemblies, and risers; burial of pipelines; installation and tie-in of riser and manifold assembly; commissioning, testing, and inspection activities; and provision of cable and umbilical lay, and connection services. Additionally, the company offers oil and natural gas processing services to oil and natural gas companies; and fast response system services. It serves independent oil and gas producers and suppliers, pipeline transmission companies, alternative energy companies, and offshore engineering and construction firms. The company was formerly known as Cal Dive International, Inc. and changed its name to Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. in March 2006. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.