Reviewing Halliburton Company (HAL)’s and Baker Hughes a GE company (NYSE:BHGE)’s results

As Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies, Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) and Baker Hughes a GE company (NYSE:BHGE) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Halliburton Company 19 10.98 872.74M 1.46 15.72 Baker Hughes a GE company 23 0.71 514.90M 0.10 256.46

In table 1 we can see Halliburton Company and Baker Hughes a GE company’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Baker Hughes a GE company has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Halliburton Company. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. Halliburton Company is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Baker Hughes a GE company, indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Volatility and Risk

Halliburton Company has a 1.32 beta, while its volatility is 32.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Baker Hughes a GE company’s 9.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.91 beta.

Liquidity

Halliburton Company has a Current Ratio of 2.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.6. Competitively, Baker Hughes a GE company’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and has 1.1 Quick Ratio. Halliburton Company’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Baker Hughes a GE company.

Analyst Recommendations

Halliburton Company and Baker Hughes a GE company Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Halliburton Company 0 1 5 2.83 Baker Hughes a GE company 0 0 2 3.00

Halliburton Company’s consensus target price is $27, while its potential upside is 44.62%. On the other hand, Baker Hughes a GE company’s potential upside is 31.52% and its consensus target price is $31.67. The data provided earlier shows that Halliburton Company appears more favorable than Baker Hughes a GE company, based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Halliburton Company and Baker Hughes a GE company has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 80.2% and 99%. About 0.1% of Halliburton Company’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Baker Hughes a GE company’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Halliburton Company -3.32% 0.22% -16.64% -27.15% -45.61% -13.47% Baker Hughes a GE company 2.13% 0.83% 7.81% 6.06% -26.81% 18.09%

For the past year Halliburton Company has -13.47% weaker performance while Baker Hughes a GE company has 18.09% stronger performance.

Summary

Halliburton Company beats on 10 of the 15 factors Baker Hughes a GE company.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to the upstream oil and natural gas industry worldwide. The companyÂ’s Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment. It also provides completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, liner hanger systems, sand control systems, and service tools; pressure control services comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, and downhole tools; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning and maintenance, subsea pipeline, conventional pipeline, and process services. In addition, this segment offers oilfield production and completion chemicals and services; electrical submersible pumps and progressive cavity pumps; and installation, maintenance, repair, and testing services. The companyÂ’s Drilling and Evaluation segment provides drilling fluid systems, performance additives, completion fluids, solids control, specialized testing equipment, and waste management services; and drilling systems and services. It also offers wireline and perforating services, including open-hole logging, and cased-hole and slickline services; and drill bits and services comprising roller cone rock bits, fixed cutter bits, hole enlargement, and related downhole tools and services, as well as coring equipment and services. In addition, this segment offers integrated exploration, drilling, and production software, as well as related professional and data management services; testing and subsea services, such as acquisition and analysis of reservoir information and optimization solutions; and oilfield project management and integrated solutions. Halliburton Company was founded in 1919 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. The company offers upstream services, including evaluation, drilling, production, and completion; midstream services comprising equipment and services for LNG, and pipeline and storage; and chemical, mechanical, digital, and service solutions for refinery and petrochemical operations. It also provides power and processing technologies for industrial applications; and control, sensing, monitoring, and inspection solutions for industrial facilities. In addition, it offers enterprise oil and gas software. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Baker Hughes, a GE company operates as a subsidiary of General Electric Company.